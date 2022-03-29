Britney Spears Calls Out Ex Justin Timberlake for Using Her for 'Fame and Attention'

WENN/Avalon/Judy Eddy Celebrity

In a new Instagram post, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker also puts her mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn Spears on blast for what they did to her in the past.

Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is not easily forgetting the pain that people caused to her back in the days. Making use of her Instagram account, the "Circus" singer called out those who used her for fame and that included her ex Justin Timberlake, her mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Ok … so I like my new dress!!!! Pssss guess what ????" Britney wrote in her Monday, March 28 post, which has since been deleted, alongside a clip of her rocking a long tan dress with small black patterns. "I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???"

She then began calling out the people who had wronged her in the past. " 'Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!!' Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!" she noted.

While Britney didn't name names, she was highly likely referring to Justin who released a single titled "Cry Me a River" following their breakup back in 2002. Of writing the song, Justin previously shared in his 2018 memoir "Hindsight", "The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we've all been there."

Britney's post also saw the "Oops! I Did It Again" singer blasting her younger sister. "Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too," she said, referring to Jamie Lynn's tell-all book "Things I Should Have Said".

This wasn't the first time for Britney to condemn the "Sweet Magnolias" star for releasing a book on her expense. Back in October 2021, the singer shaded the "Zoey 101" star for changing the name of the book from "I Must Confess" to "Things I Should Have Said".

"I'm thinking of releasing a book next year," Britney joked at the time. "But I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!! Option #1 … 'S**t, I really don't know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think' !!!! What do you guys think ????"