Chris Brown Called Cringey After Asking for Blow Job on Instagram
In a short clip posted on his Instagram Story, the 'Look at Me Now' singer brings up the theory that someone attracts what they fear the most, before pretending to be afraid of 'some head.'

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown is making use of his social media platform to get candid about his sex life and many are not impressed with it. The R&B artist has been called out after he seemingly asked for a blow job on Instagram.

In a short clip posted on his Instagram Story on Monday, March 28, the 32-year-old brought up the theory that someone attracts what they fear the most. "You attract what you fear," he said in the black-and-white video, while looking straight to the camera.

Seemingly trying to prove the theory, Breezy then pretended to be afraid of "some head." He continued in a mocking tone, "Aaahhhh, some headdd…"

FYI, "head" is a slang term used for oral sex. When some users had trouble to understand what Chris said in the clip, one person explained, "HE WANT HIS LIGHTSKIN PICKLE TONGUE TICKLED."

Upon learning what the "Kiss Kiss" singer meant in the video, some people called him cringey for making public his NSFW wish. "He do cringy now," one unamused user wrote. Another similarly blasted him, "Cringe Brown."

"He's too old for this. Yawn," a third said, while a fourth critic wrote, "So dumb." Someone simply called him "Lame," and another suggested that Chris is doing social media too much as saying, "So he don't wanna go live no more but doing tiktoks .... "

Chris is currently facing rape allegations after a woman known only as Jane Doe claimed he drugged and raped her during a yacht party in Miami on December 30, 2020. The woman said the "Go Crazy" singer gave her a mixed drink that made her feel "disoriented."

Afterward, she claimed Breezy led her into a bedroom where he allegedly removed the woman's bikini bottoms and started kissing her. The accuser said she mumbled for Chris to stop, but he didn't listen to her and raped her. She recalled him jumping up and announcing he was "done" after he ejaculated inside her. The woman also said Chris texted her the next day and demanded she take Plan B.

Chris has repeatedly denied the allegations. Earlier this month, he even shared an alleged voicemail from his accuser, in which the woman said she wanted to "f**k with you again." She said in the audio clip, "I just wanna see you again, I mean, you just answered the phone and then you just hung up. Like, just let me know. Like, if you want me to leave you alone I definitely will, but I really just want to f**k with you again."

