Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star says that she is celebrating her 'new life' after proudly declaring that she's 'officially divorced' from the 'Liar' spitter during a party in a nightclub in Tampa, Florida.

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena is seemingly having so much fun after she's officially divorced from Safaree Samuels. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star had a wild night at a club as she celebrated her "freedom" and a new chapter in her life.

In a clip shared by The Shade Room on Instagram on Monday, March 27, the 33-year-old reality star could be seen telling the crowd in a nightclub in Tampa, Florida, "I'm officially divorced," which prompted people to applaud her. "We celebrated new life, we celebrated freedom and we celebrated that we're bad b***h and we run this mother f**ka world."

Later, Erica could be seen twerking on stage in front of the audience. For the night outing, Erica, who shares her two children with her ex-husband, wore a shocking pink velvet dress that featured some cut-outs in the back and front, showing off her midriff.

Last September, Erica held a party to declare that she's already a "free agent." When partying in a club with her friends, she could be heard shouting, "I'm a free f**king agent." At another moment, she also screamed, "This is my divorce party."

Among those who attended the bash was the "Bad Girls Club" alum, Natalie Nunn. Sharing a picture of Erica at the party, Natalie wrote, "A divorce party i mean if he dont know how to act but i promise all i did was try to say sis listen the kids she said NOPE welp we celebrate then."

Erica filed for divorce from Safaree on May 21 last year when she was pregnant with their second child. In the paperwork, she insisted that she had "no hope of reconciliation" with the "Liar" spitter because their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The former couple tied the knot in New Jersey in October 2019. At that time, they were already expecting their first child together, daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, whom they welcomed in February 2020. They then welcomed a son named Legend on June 28 in 2021.