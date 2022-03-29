 
 

Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star says that she is celebrating her 'new life' after proudly declaring that she's 'officially divorced' from the 'Liar' spitter during a party in a nightclub in Tampa, Florida.

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena is seemingly having so much fun after she's officially divorced from Safaree Samuels. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star had a wild night at a club as she celebrated her "freedom" and a new chapter in her life.

In a clip shared by The Shade Room on Instagram on Monday, March 27, the 33-year-old reality star could be seen telling the crowd in a nightclub in Tampa, Florida, "I'm officially divorced," which prompted people to applaud her. "We celebrated new life, we celebrated freedom and we celebrated that we're bad b***h and we run this mother f**ka world."

Later, Erica could be seen twerking on stage in front of the audience. For the night outing, Erica, who shares her two children with her ex-husband, wore a shocking pink velvet dress that featured some cut-outs in the back and front, showing off her midriff.

  See also...

Last September, Erica held a party to declare that she's already a "free agent." When partying in a club with her friends, she could be heard shouting, "I'm a free f**king agent." At another moment, she also screamed, "This is my divorce party."

Among those who attended the bash was the "Bad Girls Club" alum, Natalie Nunn. Sharing a picture of Erica at the party, Natalie wrote, "A divorce party i mean if he dont know how to act but i promise all i did was try to say sis listen the kids she said NOPE welp we celebrate then."

Erica filed for divorce from Safaree on May 21 last year when she was pregnant with their second child. In the paperwork, she insisted that she had "no hope of reconciliation" with the "Liar" spitter because their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The former couple tied the knot in New Jersey in October 2019. At that time, they were already expecting their first child together, daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, whom they welcomed in February 2020. They then welcomed a son named Legend on June 28 in 2021.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears Calls Out Ex Justin Timberlake for Using Her for 'Fame and Attention'
Related Posts
Erica Mena Issues Lengthy Apology for Woman She's Accused of Stealing Her Jewelry

Erica Mena Issues Lengthy Apology for Woman She's Accused of Stealing Her Jewelry

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Tearfully Addresses Issues With Safaree Samuels During Her Stressful Pregnancy

Erica Mena Tearfully Addresses Issues With Safaree Samuels During Her Stressful Pregnancy

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Most Read
The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges
Celebrity

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death