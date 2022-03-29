Dr. Oz Called 'Heartless and Selfish' After Abruptly Ending the Show for Senate

Instagram TV

Loyal staffers, who have worked on 'The Dr. Oz Show' since the beginning, are allegedly depressed and seething after he abruptly ended his show to run for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in November.

AceShowbiz - "The Dr. Oz Show" host Dr. Mehmet Oz was accused of being heartless to his show's longtime staffers. According to a new report, the TV personality left them "high and dry" in order to run for Senate.

A source spilled to Page Six that loyal staffers, who have worked on "The Dr. Oz Show" since the beginning, are depressed and seething after he abruptly ended his show to run for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in November. "People who have worked for him for [13] years are now scrambling for work and are furious that he's left them in a lurch financially after they worked their asses off for him for so long," the source added.

Dr. Oz had his show yanked from several markets due to the Federal Communications Commission's "equal time" rule that requires candidates to request matching air time as rivals on broadcast TV stations. He eventually decided to pull the plug on the show entirely to run for office.

"It was abrupt. No one had a clue. There was supposed to be another season. It was picked up, so that was almost two more years of guaranteed work that's just gone like that," another source added. Meanwhile, a third insider called the TV host "heartless and selfish," adding that "people have been depressed" about the situation.

"They've lost jobs and they're losing health benefits. No health benefits after working for America's doctor for 13 years. He's leaving his staff without benefits. No one was prepared for this," the source added.

It was further claimed that Dr. Oz had his staffers unknowingly working on his campaign before he dropped them all. "The last week of work, producers were working like dogs to get content related to the campaign," the first source explained.

"He was definitely asking for pictures and videos, but wasn't saying what it was for. He was just asking for additional things and it turns out it was for his campaign," the third source continued. "People stayed with him for a long time and now everyone is f**ked. It's hard to find work."

While a rep for Dr. Oz has yet to comment on the claims, a source close to the show dubbed them as "completely dishonest."