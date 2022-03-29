Lil Xan Heads to Rehab After Released From Psych Ward

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Betrayed' rapper seeks treatment for his mental health in a rehab facility after checking himself into a hospital on psychiatric hold due to 'a mixture of exhaustion, dehydration and depression' caused by online bullying.

Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Xan continues his journey to better himself following his latest breakdown. The young star, who recently checked himself into a hospital on psychiatric hold, has reportedly headed to a rehab center after released from the hospital.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old spent 3 days in the psych ward before doctors deemed Lil Xan harmless to himself and others. He was subsequently moved to a part of the facility focused on mental health.

Lil Xan checked himself into a hospital last week on a 5150, the California law code for the temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness.

The site reports that the "Betrayed" emcee at the time experienced "a mixture of exhaustion, dehydration and depression" caused by online bullying that took a toll on his mental health. He decided to seek help because "he felt like he needed a break" and wanted to "disconnect from social media."

Lil Xan took to his Instagram Story to reveal his mental health issue. "Crazy ever since I spoke out against the industry so many false narrative videos about me start surfacing on the internet like wildfire," he wrote on Wednesday, March 23, "if you think I'm broke I ask you to dig deeper and do your own research then belive (sic) a stupid YouTube video. Im living very very comfortably and ask the people speaking lies about me to please stop as its affecting my mental health."

He also shared a photo of his tattooed arm as he laid in a hospital bed. He added, "Didnt want to even let people know how bad it was affecting my mental health but I feel I should, been in the hospital on a 51/50, please stop speaking about me if you don't know me Im a human being just like you."

Lil Xan has previously opened up about his battle with drug addiction. After a brief stint in rehab, he confessed that he relapsed on opioids in June 2019 before getting clean again last year. He even credited COVID-19 lockdown for helping him turn things around for the better.