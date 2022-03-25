Lil Xan Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Online Bullying Takes a Tool on His Mental Health

Instagram Celebrity

The 25-year-old rapper reveals via his Instagram Stories that he checked himself in on a 5150 as he blames the 'false narratives' that people are spreading on the Internet for his health issue.

AceShowbiz - Lil Xan has shared an update to his fans, but it's not a good one. The young rapper revealed that he is currently hospitalized on a 5150, the California law code for the temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old blamed online bullying for taking a toll on his mental health. "Crazy ever since I spoke out against the industry so many false narrative videos about me start surfacing on the internet like wildfire," he wrote in one of the Stories, "if you think I'm broke I ask you to dig deeper and do your own research then belive (sic) a stupid YouTube video. Im living very very comfortably and ask the people speaking lies about me to please stop as its affecting my mental health."

He also shared a photo of his tattooed arm as he laid in a hospital bed. He added, "Didnt want to even let people know how bad it was affecting my mental health but I feel I should, been in the hospital on a 51/50, please stop speaking about me if you don't know me Im a human being just like you."

Lil Xan went viral in 2018 after claiming he overdosed on Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The "Betrayed" spitter has opened up about his battle with drug addiction. After a brief stint in rehab, he confessed that he relapsed on opioids in June 2019 before getting clean again last year.

In a "60 Minutes" interview in August 2020, the emcee, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, talked about the moment he realized he needed help. "I was taking enough benzos to take down an elephant," he admitted. "I was probably taking…12 two milligrams to 14 two milligrams a day."

He went on sharing, "I was really bad. It was really bad … I looked in the mirror and I'm like - it was just that moment you know, like, if I keep doing this, I'm gonna die soon. So I just quit, cold turkey. And I actually ended up having a few seizures. And I landed in the hospital."