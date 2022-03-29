Justin Bieber Hit With Lawsuit for Posting Paparazzi Snap of Him and Hailey Baldwin Without Credit

Instagram Celebrity

In the paperwork filed by a photographer named Josiah Kamau, the 'Peaches' hitmaker is accused of infringement by posting his works to social media without giving him any dime.

Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is being sued for putting a paparazzi photo of himself and his wife Hailey Baldwin on social media. The "Peaches" hitmaker was dragged to court by a photographer named Josiah Kamau.

Josiah filed the paperwork in a court in the Central District of California. In the court documents obtained by Radar, Josiah accused the 28-year-old crooner of posting his 2020 work without giving him any dime. The photographer claimed the "Baby" singer engaged in infringement by posting the photo to his social network accounts.

"As a result of [Justin's] misconduct, [Josiah] has been substantially harmed," the attorney representing Josiah wrote in the legal documents. Josiah via his lawyer also alleged the chart-topper "received a financial benefit" by putting the picture on social media.

Josiah requested an unspecified amount of damages from Justin over the photo of the lovebirds, which is still up on the pop sensation's Instagram account and has gathered 1.8 million likes.

In the said snapshot, Justin could be seen walking with his wife Hailey in New York. The "Peaches" hitmaker wore a pair of striped pajamas with a gray "wife beater" shirt that he paired with a suede brown jacket.

In the meantime, Hailey appeared to be stressed out in the shot as she walked ahead of her husband. The 25-year-old beauty catwalk rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses with an all-black ensemble.

The news came a little over a week after Justin filed a request to dismiss a defamation lawsuit over "outlandish" sexual assault claims. Sources close to the "Stay" hitmaker claimed that he chose to ask the judge to throw out the case he filed in 2020 against sexual assault accusers, Khadidja Djibrine and an unidentified Jane Doe defendant named only as Danielle, "because he felt he'd made his point and wanted to move on."

Justin sued the two women in June that year, days after they posted tweets in which they claimed to have been assaulted by the pop star in separate incidents in 2014 and 2015. In her statement, Danielle claimed she had been sexually assaulted by the chart-topping singer in an Austin hotel room following a surprise performance at South By Southwest in March 2014.

In the meantime, Khadidja accused Justin of sexually assaulting her in a New York City hotel room in March 2015. Justin's legal team insisted the star never stayed at that hotel either and offered photo evidence that he was at a Met Gala after-party during the alleged incident.

In his defamatory suit, Justin called the allegations "malicious lies" and offered public alibis for both alleged incidents. The documents read, "It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence."