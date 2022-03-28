Ari Lennox Quits Twitter After Being Slammed for Not Hitting CHIKA Up Following Her Suicidal Post

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pressure' raptress decides to deactivate her account after she's criticized for not checking in on her former friend following the latter's revelation about her failed suicide attempt.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ari Lennox has decided to quit social media. The "Pressure" songstress deleted her Twitter account after she was slammed by critics for not hitting her former friend and rapper CHIKA up following the latter's suicidal post.

On Sunday, March 27, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 31-year-old musician had deactivated her account on the blue bird app. A few hours earlier, a fan tagged her in a tweet that read, "Yeah I'm done with Ari Lennox. Even if you aren't friends with someone anymore. The fact that she doesn't care if the girl kills herself is all i need to know to NEVER be a fan of ari Lennox again."

Ari then quote-retweeted the post and replied, "Be done all you want! I had no idea what she was going through." The R&B artist added, "I literally responded the same way she responded when someone asked her about me. I genuinely pray she's ok."

On Saturday, CHIKA sparked concern about her well-being among her fans with an alarming post. The "U Should" raptress, who has been open about her struggle with mental health, declared via Instagram Story that she's planning to end her life after she failed to jump from the top of The Intercontinental in Los Angeles.

"I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don't want to, but because the metal stairs were scary," the femcee wrote. She continued, "That's the thing about having a f**ked up brain. no matter how much pain you're in, there will always be something holding you back."

CHIKA later noted that "it's draining & sad. it looks like crying wolf, but it's not. it's just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. [she is[ tired of myself too." The Grammy nominee lamented, "I don't need anyone feeling bad or worried bc i failed the last time i tried. save your emotions for when I succeed." The "SONGS ABOUT YOU" raptress, who described herself as a "cautionary tale of sorts [when no one listens]," then labeled her potential suicide as "eternal freedom."

Following the concerning post, CHIKA revealed that she's "alive" after seeking help from a hospital. "Alive. wanna go home," she tweeted. In a separate post, she shared, "Leaving the hospital. Not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that's okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks."