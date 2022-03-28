Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

WENN/Netflix/Derrick Salters Celebrity

The actor/director, who is the creator and performer of the tough elderly woman character, made the confession while taking Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test.

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry recently made people baffled with his revelation. Many online users called the "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" creator "weird" after he admitted to using Madea's voice during sex.

The 52-year-old, who is the creator and performer of the tough elderly woman character, made the confession while taking Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test. Asked whether he has "accidentally used Madea's voice in a conversation," he hesitantly replied, "No."

Tyler then divulged, "Sometimes. Once. Occasion. Okay, during sex." The billionaire actor/director then noted that it was Madea's iconic "Hellur," before singing Adele's song, "Hello".

Many people on Twitter couldn't help but react to Tyler's confession. One person in particular wrote, "Tyler Perry is a weird n***a. He said he uses the Madea voice while being intimate. But said Madea is paying homage to his mom and his aunt. I'm sorry but I don't even want to remotely have those people cross my mind while being intimate."

Another individual tweeted, "I love Tyler Perry fr but he's weird af for using Madea's vc during intimacy. 'I can't even picture myself f**king on Lil Perry.' " A third echoed the sentiment, "Tyler perry mad weird for using his madea voice while having sex." Someone else chimed in, "Tyler Perry using his Madea voice during sex is the weirdest s**t I've read today."

More than a month prior, Tyler also made headlines after he photoshopped Madea's face onto Mary J. Blige's body during her Super Bowl 2022 performance to promote "A Madea Homecoming". Sharing the snap on Instagram, he quipped, "MADEA J BLIGE. I rocked the Super Bowl! Thank you to all my 10's of fans. I was performing in the parking lot cause I think they was jealous. I had this out fit first and they made Mary's with the little fabric they had left."

"She think she the only queen of hip hop soul, but I showed them. God mad a way. I rocked it! I mean," he continued joking. "I rocked the car I was standing on but you get the picture. These pictures are from me performing my song about someone I miss. It's called No More Obama. NETFLIX FEBRUARY 25th."

Tyler previously shared some other spoofs to promote Madea's Netflix debut. He photoshopped Adele's exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce Knowles' "Homecoming" documentary, "The Crown" into "The Frown" as well as "Bridgerton" into "Madeagerton".