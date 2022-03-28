 
 

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex
WENN/Netflix/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

The actor/director, who is the creator and performer of the tough elderly woman character, made the confession while taking Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test.

  • Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry recently made people baffled with his revelation. Many online users called the "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" creator "weird" after he admitted to using Madea's voice during sex.

The 52-year-old, who is the creator and performer of the tough elderly woman character, made the confession while taking Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test. Asked whether he has "accidentally used Madea's voice in a conversation," he hesitantly replied, "No."

Tyler then divulged, "Sometimes. Once. Occasion. Okay, during sex." The billionaire actor/director then noted that it was Madea's iconic "Hellur," before singing Adele's song, "Hello".

  See also...

Many people on Twitter couldn't help but react to Tyler's confession. One person in particular wrote, "Tyler Perry is a weird n***a. He said he uses the Madea voice while being intimate. But said Madea is paying homage to his mom and his aunt. I'm sorry but I don't even want to remotely have those people cross my mind while being intimate."

Another individual tweeted, "I love Tyler Perry fr but he's weird af for using Madea's vc during intimacy. 'I can't even picture myself f**king on Lil Perry.' " A third echoed the sentiment, "Tyler perry mad weird for using his madea voice while having sex." Someone else chimed in, "Tyler Perry using his Madea voice during sex is the weirdest s**t I've read today."

More than a month prior, Tyler also made headlines after he photoshopped Madea's face onto Mary J. Blige's body during her Super Bowl 2022 performance to promote "A Madea Homecoming". Sharing the snap on Instagram, he quipped, "MADEA J BLIGE. I rocked the Super Bowl! Thank you to all my 10's of fans. I was performing in the parking lot cause I think they was jealous. I had this out fit first and they made Mary's with the little fabric they had left."

"She think she the only queen of hip hop soul, but I showed them. God mad a way. I rocked it! I mean," he continued joking. "I rocked the car I was standing on but you get the picture. These pictures are from me performing my song about someone I miss. It's called No More Obama. NETFLIX FEBRUARY 25th."

Tyler previously shared some other spoofs to promote Madea's Netflix debut. He photoshopped Adele's exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce Knowles' "Homecoming" documentary, "The Crown" into "The Frown" as well as "Bridgerton" into "Madeagerton".

You can share this post!

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy
Related Posts
Tyler Perry Vows to Focus on Fitness Following Knee Injury in New Year Resolution

Tyler Perry Vows to Focus on Fitness Following Knee Injury in New Year Resolution

Tyler Perry Wrecks Car After Smashing Into Another Vehicle in Los Angeles

Tyler Perry Wrecks Car After Smashing Into Another Vehicle in Los Angeles

Oscars 2021: Tyler Perry Delivers Inspiring Speech About Refusing to Hate and Healing

Oscars 2021: Tyler Perry Delivers Inspiring Speech About Refusing to Hate and Healing

Tyler Perry to End Quarantine Bubble After Setting Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Atlanta Studios

Tyler Perry to End Quarantine Bubble After Setting Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Atlanta Studios

Most Read
Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup
Celebrity

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Reportedly on Life Support Following Fiery Car Crash

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Reportedly on Life Support Following Fiery Car Crash

Doja Cat Posts Alarming Tweets After Called Out by Paraguayan Fans

Doja Cat Posts Alarming Tweets After Called Out by Paraguayan Fans

Rapper Everlast's Wife Lisa Schrody Files for Divorce to End 12-Year Marriage

Rapper Everlast's Wife Lisa Schrody Files for Divorce to End 12-Year Marriage

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Lil Xan Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Online Bullying Takes a Tool on His Mental Health

Lil Xan Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Online Bullying Takes a Tool on His Mental Health

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After She and Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Bar Fight Over 'Poor Tip'

Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After She and Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Bar Fight Over 'Poor Tip'

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death

Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Enemies Executed His Grandparents Over Facebook Diss

Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Enemies Executed His Grandparents Over Facebook Diss