 
 

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy
Instagram
Music

At the Los Angeles bash, the 'Goosebumps' rapper performs in front of several celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, YG as well as Tobey Maguire.

  • Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) finally grabbed his mic back. The "Goosebumps" rapper recently performed at a private pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, marking his first gig since the Astroworld tragedy which took place in November 2021.

At the Saturday, March 26 event, the 30-year-old entertained the crowd by rapping his hit "Sicko Mode". Other celebrities who attended the bash were Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, YG as well as Tobey Maguire.

Travis himself spent some quality time with Tobey that night. The baby daddy of Kylie Jenner and the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor were caught on camera smiling during a conversation.

  See also...

The performance arrived four months after the Astroworld tragedy in Houston that left 10 people dead and dozens injured. He has since teamed up with leaders in government and music to launch an initiative dedicated to making concerts safer in the future called HEAL.

In a statement, the initiative is billed as a "multi-tier, longterm series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts." About the project, Travis said, "Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect, and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change."

"My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever," he added. "Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I've always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can't wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we've been working on."

You can share this post!

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex
Related Posts
Astroworld Victim's Family Accuses Travis Scott of Pulling 'PR Stunt' With Project HEAL

Astroworld Victim's Family Accuses Travis Scott of Pulling 'PR Stunt' With Project HEAL

Travis Scott 'Still Canceled' Despite Donating $5 Million to Community Initiatives

Travis Scott 'Still Canceled' Despite Donating $5 Million to Community Initiatives

Nearly 400 Astroworld Lawsuits Against Travis Scott Officially Bundled Into One Giant Case

Nearly 400 Astroworld Lawsuits Against Travis Scott Officially Bundled Into One Giant Case

Travis Scott's Lawyer Insists 'Travi$ La Flame' Lawsuit Is 'Frivolous and Baseless'

Travis Scott's Lawyer Insists 'Travi$ La Flame' Lawsuit Is 'Frivolous and Baseless'

Most Read
Normani Sparks Debate With Her Naked 'Fair' Billboard Ad
Music

Normani Sparks Debate With Her Naked 'Fair' Billboard Ad

Nicki Minaj Appears to Take a Jab at Cardi B's Plastic Surgeries in New Song 'We Go Up'

Nicki Minaj Appears to Take a Jab at Cardi B's Plastic Surgeries in New Song 'We Go Up'

Kodak Black's Producer Accuses Latto of Trying to 'Assassinate' the Rapper With Her Recent Claim

Kodak Black's Producer Accuses Latto of Trying to 'Assassinate' the Rapper With Her Recent Claim

Becky G and Luis Fonsi to Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With 'Encanto' Cast at 2022 Oscars

Becky G and Luis Fonsi to Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With 'Encanto' Cast at 2022 Oscars

Cardi B Leaves Fans Amazed With Her Soothing Voice on Summer Walker's 'No Love' Remix ft. SZA

Cardi B Leaves Fans Amazed With Her Soothing Voice on Summer Walker's 'No Love' Remix ft. SZA

Heidi Montag Accuses Lady GaGa of Stealing Song and Sabotaging Her Music Career

Heidi Montag Accuses Lady GaGa of Stealing Song and Sabotaging Her Music Career

Latto Defends Herself After Being Accused of Not Crediting Songwriter for 'Up an Down'

Latto Defends Herself After Being Accused of Not Crediting Songwriter for 'Up an Down'

Kodak Black Pleads With Doja Cat After She 'Quit' Music Over Clash With Paraguayan Fans

Kodak Black Pleads With Doja Cat After She 'Quit' Music Over Clash With Paraguayan Fans

Quavo Supports Protest Against Grammys as He Vows to Perform at J. Prince's Rival Concert

Quavo Supports Protest Against Grammys as He Vows to Perform at J. Prince's Rival Concert

Coldplay Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters' Drummer Taylor Hawkins by Performing 'Everglow' at Concert

Coldplay Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters' Drummer Taylor Hawkins by Performing 'Everglow' at Concert

Ed Sheeran-Backed Ukrainian Band Denied Performance at Benefit Concert

Ed Sheeran-Backed Ukrainian Band Denied Performance at Benefit Concert

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy