Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Instagram Music

At the Los Angeles bash, the 'Goosebumps' rapper performs in front of several celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, YG as well as Tobey Maguire.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) finally grabbed his mic back. The "Goosebumps" rapper recently performed at a private pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, marking his first gig since the Astroworld tragedy which took place in November 2021.

At the Saturday, March 26 event, the 30-year-old entertained the crowd by rapping his hit "Sicko Mode". Other celebrities who attended the bash were Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, YG as well as Tobey Maguire.

Travis himself spent some quality time with Tobey that night. The baby daddy of Kylie Jenner and the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor were caught on camera smiling during a conversation.

The performance arrived four months after the Astroworld tragedy in Houston that left 10 people dead and dozens injured. He has since teamed up with leaders in government and music to launch an initiative dedicated to making concerts safer in the future called HEAL.

In a statement, the initiative is billed as a "multi-tier, longterm series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts." About the project, Travis said, "Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect, and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change."

"My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever," he added. "Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I've always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can't wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we've been working on."