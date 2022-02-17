Tyler Perry Drives Internet Wild After Photoshopping Madea Onto Mary J. Blige's Body at Super Bowl

Instagram/Netflix/Instagram Movie

The 52-year-old actor/producer shares the comical pictures to promote his upcoming film 'A Madea Homecoming', which will be released on Netflix on February 25.

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry has sent the internet into a frenzy with his latest social media post. To promote Madea's Netflix debut, the actor/producer photoshopped Madea's face onto Mary J. Blige's body during her Super Bowl 2022 performance.

The 52-year-old shared the photos on his Instagram acccount. Alongside the snap, he quipped, "MADEA J BLIGE. I rocked the Super Bowl! Thank you to all my 10's of fans. I was performing in the parking lot cause I think they was jealous. I had this out fit first and they made Mary's with the little fabric they had left."

"She think she the only queen of hip hop soul, but I showed them. God mad a way. I rocked it! I mean," he continued joking. "I rocked the car I was standing on but you get the picture. These pictures are from me performing my song about someone I miss. It's called No More Obama. NETFLIX FEBRUARY 25th."

Fans couldn't help but laugh at the post. "I just screamed so loud!" one person exclaimed, while another added, "I never comment but Tyler!!! Madea has officially taken me out this morning." A third marveled, "I'm screaming."

Also reacting to the hilarious snaps was Tamar Braxton, who commented, "Bye Tyler," adding several crying laughing emojis. TV personality Scott Evans joined in, "This is killlllling me! the swipe!!!! Haha."

Prior to this, Tyler shared some other spoofs to promote "A Madea Homecoming". He photoshopped Adele's exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce Knowles' "Homecoming" documentary, "The Crown" into "The Frown" as well as "Bridgerton" into "Madeagerton".

"A Madea Homecoming" will narrate about the family drama that erupts during Madea's great-grandson's college graduation. The story will touch socio political issues like the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, Tyler said, "I just want people to laugh and relax." He further noted, "But what I didn't want to do is take on any of these major, serious things that are plaguing us and dividing us and poke fun at them. What I wanted to do was raise thought about all of them."