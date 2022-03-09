 
 

Travis Scott 'Still Canceled' Despite Donating $5 Million to Community Initiatives

Travis Scott 'Still Canceled' Despite Donating $5 Million to Community Initiatives
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker still faces heavy criticism after he announces his donations via his new project HEAL and explains how Astroworld Festival victims will be in his 'heart forever.'

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is "still canceled" despite his attempt to make amends following his deadly Astroworld Festival. The "SICKO MODE" hitmaker is still facing heavy backlash after he launched his new project "HEAL" and donated $5 million for community-based initiatives in Texas.

Making use of his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 8, the 30-year-old hip-hop star shared a lengthy message about his new project through his Cactus Jack Foundation. "My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be," he wrote.

Travis also noted in his statement that he "will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in [his] heart forever." The "Goosebumps" rapper added, "Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," pointing out that "while it's easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need."

"Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change," Travis continued. Kylie Jenner's baby daddy went on saying that "this will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

"Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I've always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance," Travis explained. He went on to stress that the program "will be a catalyst to real change." He concluded his message, "I can't wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we've been working on. See you all so soon," adding a slew of brown heart emojis.

  See also...

With the project, per TMZ, Travis will advocate for students, creatives, music fans and concertgoers. $1 million of his initial donation will go to HBCU scholarships. The musician and his team hope to support at least 100 students, with a 3.5 GPA or higher, with the new funds.

Travis' other $4 million for Project HEAL will be divided between several ventures including launching a free mental health program for children, led by Houston-based behavioral health expert, Dr. Janice Beal. He'll also be broadening his creative design program through his Cactus Jack Foundation with a seven-figure expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center at TXRX Labs in Houston.

Travis is also donating money to the U.S. Conference of Mayors Task Force on Event Safety to help ensure fans remain protected at concerts. It's part of a collaborative effort to ensure maximum safety at large-scale events and will culminate in a "comprehensive report of recommendations."

Upon learning of his thoughtful gesture, many social media users turned to Twitter to share their thoughts with many insisting that he's "still canceled." One person tweeted, "Nice try but still canceled," with another adding, "Sorry, he's canceled."

"Dudes concert killed hella folks, who cares," another Twitter user penned, while another agreed, writing, "It won't change the fact that he killed 8 people." In the meantime, many believed that the donation "is just a PR stunt." One person wrote, "PR stunt to sanitize his image. Not buying it."

You can share this post!

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Michael Cera Reveals Baby's Sex Days After Amy Schumer Spilled His Newborn's Arrival
Related Posts
Nearly 400 Astroworld Lawsuits Against Travis Scott Officially Bundled Into One Giant Case

Nearly 400 Astroworld Lawsuits Against Travis Scott Officially Bundled Into One Giant Case

Travis Scott's Lawyer Insists 'Travi$ La Flame' Lawsuit Is 'Frivolous and Baseless'

Travis Scott's Lawyer Insists 'Travi$ La Flame' Lawsuit Is 'Frivolous and Baseless'

Travis Scott Seemingly Returns on Instagram for Upcoming 'Utopia' Album

Travis Scott Seemingly Returns on Instagram for Upcoming 'Utopia' Album

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Collaboration With Dior Postponed Indefinitely After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Collaboration With Dior Postponed Indefinitely After Astroworld Tragedy

Most Read
Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death