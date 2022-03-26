 
 

Bow Wow Claims Jermaine Dupri Doesn't Teach Him 'Nothing Bout This Business': 'I Came Ready'

Bow Wow Claims Jermaine Dupri Doesn't Teach Him 'Nothing Bout This Business': 'I Came Ready'
As people start to speculate that there is bad blood between Bow Wow and the So So Def Recordings founder, the rapper os quick to clarify, 'I aint beefing w jd.'

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow sets the records straight about how much Jermaine Dupri's involvement is in his career. While conducting a lengthy Q&A session on Twitter, he noticed someone saying that the So So Def Recordings founder "made" the rapper.

"You wouldn't be where you are if it wasn't for those [fire] JD beats, snoop might have discovered you...but JD made you!!!" the person wrote. Bow Wow apparently had a fierce response to that.

Writing back to the user, the 35-year-old emcee said on Friday, March 25, "made who? Hahahaha he made kriss kross. He aint make me." He continued, "I aint go thru artist development i aint have to be taught how to rap. This aint the tv show the rap game."

Bow Wow insisted that he "came ready," adding that he meant "no disrespect" to Jermaine. "He aint teach me nothing bout this business bro. And thats real. He dont give advice," he continued.

He doubled down on the statement in a tweet on Friday, March 25. "Ima protege of Dog. Im snoop artist 1st," Bow wrote, referring to his longtime friend and mentor Snoop Dogg. "Thats just what it is. And now we back and things bout to be how they was pose to be from jump."

He also reminded people that it was Snoop who gave him the moniker. "Once again… my uncle snoop named me. I was kid gangsta at first. And he said naw his name gone be 'lil bow wow' because im the big dogg so he the lil me," he said.

As people started to speculate that there was bad blood between Bow Wow and Jermaine, the former was quick to clarify, "I aint beefing w jd. All i said was he was not the person who put me on. And he wasnt. And us not working together in 10 yrs is true. I dont need jd to make money."

He went on to explain, "What movie or tv hosting he help me prep for? How many plays he done ran by me? NONE. I do me." He added in a separate post, "People thinking me n jd beefing. We not. Im just giving yall the real. We havent worked together in 10 yrs. And…. If u really a fan yall know our relationship is not the most perfect one."

