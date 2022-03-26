 
 

Jonathan Wright Apologizes After Attacking Milan Christopher's Brother in Viral Altercation

Jonathan Wright Apologizes After Attacking Milan Christopher's Brother in Viral Altercation
In a video of the said altercation that has since gone viral, the 'Bad Boys: Los Angeles' star can be seen chasing Milan's brother and striking him with a folding chair.

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Bad Boys: Los Angeles" cast member Jonathan Wright spoke out on the altercation involving himself and co-star Milan Christopher's brother. In an Instagram post, Jonathan posted an apology to his fans and loved ones.

"Public Service Announcement," so he wrote in the now-deleted post. "I know a Video surfaced but don't let that Dictate my Brand, I'm still a Professional Business men , that encourage anyone to not let anybody try you."

In the caption, meanwhile, Jonathan said, "To my fans,Supporters and Love ones Sometimes I get bored and get into things that serves me or my brand no purpose and Apologize but I also want that to be a example of not to let anybody mess with you!"

It was reposted on The Shade Room and the TV star further doubled down the statement in a comment. "The Hood in me keep bringing me back can't stoop to them peasants level," he wrote.

In a video that has since gone viral, Jonathan could be seen

 chasing Milan's brother. He had a folding chair in his hand and was seen striking the friend at least two times. The video ended after they were separated as Jonathan appeared to go retrieve a weapon.

"Bad Boys: Los Angeles" is executive produced by "Bad Girls Club" star Natalie Nunn. It will feature the likes of the biggest personalities in L.A. to see who is the baddest of them all. Among the cast are Kirk Franklin's son Kerrion Franklin, former "Love & Hip & Hop" star Milan and singer Relly B.

"Bad Boys: Los Angeles" is set to premiere on Sunday, March 20 on Zeus Network. 

