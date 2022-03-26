 
 

Amy Schumer Gets Candid About Hair-Pulling Disorder Because She's Tired of Carrying 'So Much Shame'

Amy Schumer Gets Candid About Hair-Pulling Disorder Because She's Tired of Carrying 'So Much Shame'
Instagram
Celebrity

When opening up about her 'big secret' in a new interview, the 40-year-old stand-up comedian admits that she fears her toddler son Gene will have it as well.

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has gotten candid about her "big secret." Having been struggling with a hair-pulling disorder called trichotillomania, the "I Feel Pretty" actress divulged that she will no longer hide her personal struggle because she's tired of carrying "so much shame" for years.

The comedienne, who shared her experience in her semi-autobiographical new show "Life & Beth", told The Hollywood Reporter that she has had the disorder since she was in grade school. Once she picked out so much of her hair that she had to wear an ill-fitting wig to school. "And everybody knew," she recalled.

"I think everybody has a big secret, and that's mine," the 40-year-old stand-up comedian revealed. "And I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long."

  See also...

Amy disclosed that it started when her family was going through a tough time. It was when her father declared bankruptcy and had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. At that time, her mother left him for her best friend's dad.

"And it's not that I used to have this problem, and now I don't... It's still something that I struggle with," she said, before admitting that she fears her toddler son Gene will have it as well. "Every time he touches his head I'm having a heart attack," she pointed out.

"I really don't want to have a big secret anymore," Amy further emphasized. "And I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too."

According to Mayo Clinic, trichotillomania "is a mental disorder that involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out hair from your scalp, eyebrows or other areas of your body, despite trying to stop." While it's mostly manageable for some people, the condition can be overwhelming for others so they have to seek treatment.

You can share this post!

Sam Hunt Unveils Baby's Gender Amid Divorce From Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Bow Wow Claims Jermaine Dupri Doesn't Teach Him 'Nothing Bout This Business': 'I Came Ready'
Related Posts
Amy Schumer Has 'Britney Spears Energy' as She Dances Topless Ahead of Oscars Hosting Gig

Amy Schumer Has 'Britney Spears Energy' as She Dances Topless Ahead of Oscars Hosting Gig

Oscars to Require COVID Vaccines for Attendees, but More Lenient to Performers and Presenters

Oscars to Require COVID Vaccines for Attendees, but More Lenient to Performers and Presenters

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Close to Hosting Oscars

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Close to Hosting Oscars

Amy Schumer Shows Off Bikini Body After Endometriosis Surgery and Liposuction

Amy Schumer Shows Off Bikini Body After Endometriosis Surgery and Liposuction

Most Read
Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight
Celebrity

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Reportedly on Life Support Following Fiery Car Crash

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Reportedly on Life Support Following Fiery Car Crash

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage