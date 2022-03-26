Sam Hunt Unveils Baby's Gender Amid Divorce From Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Break Up in a Small Town' crooner also reveals in a new interview that he and his now-estranged wife are still thinking about a name for their first child.

AceShowbiz - Sam Hunt has shared "big news" amid his divorce from Hannah Lee Fowler. The "Body Like a Back Road" crooner, who is expecting his first child with his now-estranged wife, revealed their unborn baby's gender when speaking to Lon Helton on "Country Countdown USA".

"I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way. I have a baby coming in about eight weeks," the 37-year-old shared. "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

Sam went on to note that received some parenting advice from fellow musician Russell Dickerson, who became a father himself in 2020. "I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain," he said. "Over the last 4-5 years, I've had a lot of buddies who've had their first kids. So I feel I'm ready for it."

The "Break Up in a Small Town" singer also noted that he and his ex are still "thinking about" a name for their child. "I want her to be in the world before we name her," he explained. "I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."

News about Hannah's pregnancy first broke in February when she filed for a divorce from Sam. The nurse initially withdrew her first petition on the same day she submitted the paper because she filed in the wrong county. However, she has since refiled it in a different county in the Nashville, TN area.

In her filing, Hannah claimed Sam is "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery." The docs read, "The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper... All hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

Since she's pregnant, Hannah is requesting "transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony and alimony in [the] future" and asks to be named the primary residential guardian of the pair's baby-to-be. Along with seeking child support, she sought for "the parties [to] be awarded their respective separate property," indicating that they have a prenup.

Sam and Hannah had dated on and off since 2008. They later got engaged in January 2017. The two tied the knot in April the same year in the singer's hometown of Cedartown, Georgia.