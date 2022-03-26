 
 

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Remy Ma's Claims About Their Beef

The 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star, who had traded shots with the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker in the past, addresses their feud while making an appearance on 'Drink Champs'.

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has denied Remy Ma's recent claims regarding their beef. After the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star divulged that they both agreed not to speak about each other, the "Anaconda" hitmaker took to social media to share her side of the story.

Remy, who had traded shots with Nicki in the past, addressed their feud during a recent appearance on "Drink Champs". She told hosts N.O.R.E. a.k.a. Noreaga and DJ EFN, "We had conversations, regular conversations... I never saw that one coming, because I felt like we had a conversation with her, because I've been in this predicament before, where I was the girl just coming in."

"I just felt like anything I say, people are gonna say I'm talking about her, anything she say, people are gonna say she's talking about me," the wife of rapper Papoose further elaborated. "So let's make an agreement that we never talk about each other."

When N.O.R.E. asked, "This is you telling her that?" the "All the Way Up" raptress replied, "Conversations. This is not even telling her. It's like a conversation-a back-and-forth." She continued, "I feel like any woman, you're supposed to feel like you're the s**t. What you're supposed to do? Get on a song and be, like, 'Yeah, I'm number 2, or I'm number 3?' No."

"You're supposed to talk like you're that b***h and you're the s**t. Just never let it get there," the 41-year-old went on explaining. "And it was just certain s**t that transpired behind the scenes, messages that I seen, that I know wasn't fabricated. And I was just like, 'Nah.' "

A clip of the interview has since circulated on social media, prompting Nicki to comment, "He must be misunderstanding what she saying to him. Did he say? 'This is you telling her that?' For the record, I've never had this conversation with her or anyone." She later took a chance to promote her collaboration with Fivio Foreign, "We Go Up".

