 
 

Hayden Panettiere and Abusive Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Fight With Bar Patrons

Hayden Panettiere and Abusive Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Fight With Bar Patrons
Instagram
Celebrity

The brawl, which took place on Thursday night, March 24 at a famous Sunset Strip hotel, reportedly started after Brian spit on a bar patron during an argument.

  • Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere and her abusive ex were recently involved in a fight. The former "Nashville" star and Brian Hickerson got into a physical altercation with bar patrons at a famous Sunset Strip hotel.

The incident took place on Thursday night, March 24. In a video obtained by TMZ, Brian was seen arguing with a man and a woman as they shouted at each other. Hayden then tried to hold her ex before she went off on the individuals.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the brawl started inside a hotel bar. Brian reportedly spit on one of the people from the group during an argument, prompting them to get kicked out by the manager.

However, things got worse outside of the building. During the fight, the 32-year-old actress was seen trying her best to separate her ex and the patrons. It looked like she got kicked in the face while doing so. The model/singer also yelled at her former partner, "Brian, jail!", reminding him about his probation.

  See also...

The groups eventually got separated. Hayden and Brian returned to the hotel. In the clip, the Claire Bennet depicter on "Heroes" was heard apologizing to staff, repeatedly saying sorry for the chaos.

Brian was previously arrested for domestic violence during an argument with Hayden. In April 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading no contest to two felony charges of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child's parent.

Following his prison release, Brian and Hayden were spotted spending time together multiple times. However, Brian made it clear that they didn't get back together despite the reunion. "We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved," he told E! News in July. "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

"We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends," Brian went on sharing. "That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

You can share this post!

Watch Devin Booker Hilariously Call Timberwolves Fan 'P***y' During a Game
Related Posts
Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere Launches Relief Fund as She Sees Desperate Efforts to Defend Ukraine

Hayden Panettiere Launches Relief Fund as She Sees Desperate Efforts to Defend Ukraine

Hayden Panettiere Confirms Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Amid Russian Invasion

Hayden Panettiere Confirms Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Amid Russian Invasion

Hayden Panettiere Debuts New Haircut After Taking Six-Month Instagram Break

Hayden Panettiere Debuts New Haircut After Taking Six-Month Instagram Break

Most Read
Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare
Celebrity

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram