Hayden Panettiere and Abusive Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Fight With Bar Patrons

The brawl, which took place on Thursday night, March 24 at a famous Sunset Strip hotel, reportedly started after Brian spit on a bar patron during an argument.

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere and her abusive ex were recently involved in a fight. The former "Nashville" star and Brian Hickerson got into a physical altercation with bar patrons at a famous Sunset Strip hotel.

The incident took place on Thursday night, March 24. In a video obtained by TMZ, Brian was seen arguing with a man and a woman as they shouted at each other. Hayden then tried to hold her ex before she went off on the individuals.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the brawl started inside a hotel bar. Brian reportedly spit on one of the people from the group during an argument, prompting them to get kicked out by the manager.

However, things got worse outside of the building. During the fight, the 32-year-old actress was seen trying her best to separate her ex and the patrons. It looked like she got kicked in the face while doing so. The model/singer also yelled at her former partner, "Brian, jail!", reminding him about his probation.

The groups eventually got separated. Hayden and Brian returned to the hotel. In the clip, the Claire Bennet depicter on "Heroes" was heard apologizing to staff, repeatedly saying sorry for the chaos.

Brian was previously arrested for domestic violence during an argument with Hayden. In April 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading no contest to two felony charges of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child's parent.

Following his prison release, Brian and Hayden were spotted spending time together multiple times. However, Brian made it clear that they didn't get back together despite the reunion. "We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved," he told E! News in July. "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

"We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends," Brian went on sharing. "That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."