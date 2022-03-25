Watch Devin Booker Hilariously Call Timberwolves Fan 'P***y' During a Game

Instagram Celebrity

The 25-year-old Phoenix Suns player shut down a courtside heckler during a Wednesday, March 23 game where his team scored its 59th victory in a 124-116 win.

AceShowbiz - Devin Booker knows exactly how to shut down a courtside heckler. Having had enough of hearing a Minnesota Timberwolves fan's taunts, the Phoenix Suns player called the fan a "p***y."



In a video that has been circulating on social media, the NBA star was seen dribbling the ball up the Target Center court. When he walked passed the individual, the professional basketball player looked at the heckler and yelled, "Shut up, p***y."

However, instead of getting mad at Devin, the heckler and people around him were heard laughing off-camera. As for the athlete, he continued his Wednesday, March 23 game where his team scored its 59th victory in a 124-116 win.

While Devin was hardly bothered by the heckler, it was a different case for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star got two Indiana Pacers fans ejected during a November 24 game after one of the individuals allegedly wished his son Bronny James "dies in a car wreck."

At that time, LeBron requested referee Rodney Mott and Gainbridge Fieldhouse officials to kick out one man and a woman sitting courtside. The removal occurred after the female fan reportedly told the athlete, "I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck."

LeBron described their actions as "outside the line with obscene gestures and words." He further detailed after the game, "When obscene gestures and language come into it, (it) can't be tolerated... There's a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn't say to me."

Many have since showered LeBron with support following the incident. One Twitter user in particular wrote, "People today are just too rude and obnoxious …. I'm glad they were removed from the game… the only way to stop such hatred is to simply not tolerate it." Another person added, "It's so hurting to say this to Lebron….my sincere prayers for him and his family."