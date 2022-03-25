Cardi B Leaves Fans Amazed With Her Soothing Voice on Summer Walker's 'No Love' Remix ft. SZA

Music

The Grammy Award-winning female rapper, who opens the track by singing instead of rapping, also looks angelic in its official music video that was released on Friday, March 25.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has joined Summer Walker and SZA for the extended version of "No Love". Dropping a few new lines in the opening verse, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker left fans amazed with her soothing voice.

Cardi opens the track by singing, "Here I am, there you are fallin' out of love again/ I don't know just how to feel/ It's time to meet you where you are/ I needed some time apart." She then gently raps, " 'Cause you've been playin', I've been loyal/ No questions, boy, I've been ten toes down/ To communications with n***as that wanna be around."

In the music video, which was released on Friday, March 25, the wife of Offset looks angelic in a soft pink dress. She belts out her verses next to Summer, who laters delivers her own bars in a middle of a red flower garden. "I would've played it just how you wanted to play it/ You didn't yet see my worth, so you try to play me," she sings.

As the clip transitions, SZA shows up in her sexy body suit. After Summer joins in, the two musicians harmonize on the song as they do a pole dance together. The pair also show off their twerking skills in an otherworldly water scene.

Ahead of the song release, Cardi expressed her excitement on Instagram over her feature on the track. Sharing the cover art, she gushed, "Ommmmmggg I'm soooo excited and nervous!!! I have never sounded the way I do on this record, but I love it ! Hope you guys love it too FRIDAY!!! No love (extended)."

The original version of "No Love" arrived in November 2021. It's one of 18 songs of Summer's new album "Still Over It". The tune peaked at No. 13 and spending 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.