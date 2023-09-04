Hayden Panettiere Stuns Fans With New Pink Hair

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

The actress portraying Juliette Barnes on 'Nashville' series trades her blonde-and-black hair for a bubblegum pink locks with longer bangs that she parts to the side.

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere has left her fans amazed with her new pink hair. Debuting her major transformation via social media, the actress portraying Juliette Barnes on "Nashville" series was showered with praise by her devotees who loved her current look.

On Saturday, September 2, the 34-year-old star surprised her fans with her new appearance through a photo she uploaded on her Instagram page. In the snap, she could be seen showing off her bubblegum pink shoulder-length hair. She also had bangs which she parted to the side.

The "Scream VI" actress was captured smiling from ear-to-ear while looking at herself in a black heart-shaped small mirror that came with white graphics on it. At that time, her hair appeared in sync with her makeup. She put on a glossy pink lipstick and eye shadow in a lighter pink color.

In the picture, Hayden was wearing a white robe. She accessorized the look with a piercing on her nose and a few others on one of her ears. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Pink hair don't care! #photoshoot #pinkhair #glamteam."

It did not take long for Hayden's post to be flooded with positive online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user exclaimed, "Didnt think u could get more beautiful than u already are so thank you for proving me wrong," adding a crying face emoji. Another joined in, "Still the beautiful invincible cheerleader... in my eyes.... f**kin nostalgia is such a b***h."

The compliments that the "Custody" actress received did not stop there. A third marveled, "You not posted since a moment, tysm for this. Your hair in pink is just so gorgeous. I hope you had a good birthday with the ones you loves." A fourth gushed, "You're as beautiful as you've always been. In fact, you're even more beautiful now, if that's possible. Love you! You are beautiful inside and out!"

Prior to the transformation, Hayden's hair was blonde. The length of it was long enough to reach her shoulder, a similar length to that of her hair now. Some parts of her tresses were black and she had shorter bangs.

