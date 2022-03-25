 
 

Bob Saget's Widow Debunks Claims He Suffered From Long-Term COVID and Had Hearing Issues

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
In a statement released via the family's attorney, the Sagets ask for privacy to 'mourn in peace' after a crew member claimed that the late comedian said he did not 'feel good' the night he died.

  • Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bob Saget's family has spoken up after new details of the investigation into his sudden passing revealed an eyewitness' testimony about his alleged condition on the night of his death. Contrary to the claims, the actor's widow Kelly Rizzo denied that he was sick with long-term COVID.

According to the family's lawyer, Kelly spoke to Bob the day he died and he never mentioned being sick or having hearing issues. Friends and family also say he was his normal, happy and joking self in the days leading up to his death, which contradicts the claims that he was complaining about being sick with long-term COVID.

One of Bob's friends, who spoke to him almost daily, additionally tells TMZ the late comedian never mentioned feeling off or that he was still battling the lingering symptoms of COVID. He also never exhibited symptoms of being sick either, the friend added.

The Saget family attorney Brian H. Bieber additionally released a statement in light of the recent reports about the moments leading up to his death. The statement stressed that the family stands by the autopsy report in regards to the manner of his death.

"The records released tell the entire story - that is - Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," the attorney said. "Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

In audio obtained by Page Six, Rosalie Cocci, the showrunner of what would be Bob's final comedy show, said the "Full House" alum revealed he was recovering from "long-term COVID" and he had been "sick the night before."

"Sick in the sense that his hearing was off," Rosalie told Orange County Police in an interview. "He said that he had a sore throat. That he was happy that he had lozenges for the stage." She added, "He did seem OK. I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good, but I'm ready to do the show.' He said, 'This is what I do this for.' It's kind of like he was talking himself up."

When it was time for Bob to appear on stage, Rosalie noted that he "wasn't sweaty, he didn't miss a beat, he didn't stutter, his language wasn't drawn out, nothing slurred." She went on saying, "He came out very energetic ... very much entertaining the crowd."

