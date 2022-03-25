'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Reportedly on Life Support Following Fiery Car Crash

VH1 Celebrity

According to her sister, the season 5 star of 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' suffers from 'a fractured skull, a broken spine and a shattered arm' after her car bursts into flames during a horror accident.

Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Apple Watts is fighting for her life. The season 5 star of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" is reportedly placed on life support after she was involved in a fiery car accident with a diesel truck.

California Highway Patrol sources told TMZ that the 36-year-old reality star was traveling Northbound on Wednesday, March 23 on her way from L.A. to Las Vegas when her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickup truck collided. Her car reportedly burst into flames after flipping over multiple times.

Cops say that one of the passengers from the Ford pickup truck pulled Apple out of her burning car. She was then air-lifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where she's being treated for "life threatening injuries." An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway but drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role.

According to The Shade Room, her sister confirmed that Apple was "unresponsive at the moment." She also said that the TV personality suffered "a fractured skull, a broken spine and a shattered arm." A family friend told the outlet that she's expected to have difficulties with "everyday functions such as walking and feeding herself due to injuries."

A woman claiming to be Apple's cousin shared on Facebook about the sad news. "I'm very saddened by the news of my cousin. You know family is the first real friends you have in life…especially when your cousins and you guys grow up as kids or teens together," she wrote.

"You can be real close, real tight with someone and life will sometimes pull you apart. Some times people may not f**kks with you, the way you f**kks with them," the woman added. "No matter what it may be, I DO NOT wish ANY ill will on NO ONE!! Cousin I'm praying for you!! I'm praying God keeps your sons covered," she concluded her post.

Fans on social media also sent their prayers and wished Apple a speedy recovery. "If I ever said a prayer to God he didn't hear I hope it's not this one. You aren't finished writing your story! Praying so hard for you right now boo. Please please fight to pull through!!" one wrote. "She isn't dead she's fighting for her life pray for her...you got this. [F]ight queen, fight," another user penned after false reports emerged that Apple had passed.

Apple rose to fame after sharing a glimpse of her life as a stripper trying to make it into the music world in the fifth season of VH1's "Love & Hip Hop". The beloved raptress also made several appearances in music videos and was cast in Future's "Wicked" MV.