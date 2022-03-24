Ice-T Shocks Fans After Jokingly Claiming He Was 'Robbed' at New Jersey Gas Station

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' star cracks his online devotees up after making a joke about the record-breaking prices of gas on his Twitter account.

AceShowbiz - Ice-T has the best joke of the day. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star successfully shocked his online devotees for a while after claiming that he was "robbed" at a New Jersey gas station amid record-breaking prices of gas.

The rapper/actor let out his comical tweet on Wednesday night, March 24. "I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down," he first penned.

"My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it," the 64-year-old emcee, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, went on explaining. "I said yes.. it was pump number 9."

Fans couldn't help but laugh upon seeing the post. "Lmao not gonna lie he had me till the very end," one person commented. Another echoed the sentiment, "Def got me!" A third chimed in, "I was already cussing out the robbers," adding several crying laughing emojis.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Karlie Redd also reacted to the tweet as she left a number of crying laughing emojis. NBA athlete Terrence Ross, in the meantime, replied, "Lmaooooooooooooooooooooooo." DJ iMarkkeyz noted, "Mannnnn stop playin' like dat . I was about to call Elliott & Olivia for him," referring to "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" characters.

This arrived after Ice-T came under fire several months prior over his and wife Coco Austin's parenting style. The couple drew backlash after revealing their decision to continue breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter Chanel. However, the hip-hop star was unbothered by the criticism.

"Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," he said in an episode of "The View". He further explained, "Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with… The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."