Rihanna Laughs Off A$AP Rocky Engagement Rumors Despite Rocking Huge Diamond Ring

The 'Don't Stop the Music' songstress, who is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, is spotted wearing the sparkle once again during a night out in Santa Monica.

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is not engaged to her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The "Umbrella" hitmaker, who sparked engagement rumors after she's spotted wearing a huge diamond ring, laughed off the speculations when she's pressed by a paparazzo about the chatter.

On Tuesday, March 22, the pregnant pop star was seen stepping out for a night in Santa Monica. The singer still wearing the sparkle during the outing, prompting the paparazzo to ask her, "That's a beautiful ring on your finger, are you engaged?"

Amused by the question, the Fenty Beauty owner laughed loudly as she asked back, "This old ring?" The exchange stopped there as the Barbadian beauty hopped on her black SUV.

The engagement rumors emerged after the "Ocean's 8" actress was caught on camera wearing the same ring during a Los Angeles outing. At that time, the 34-year-old was shopping for baby clothes at Kitson.

For the outfit, Rihanna opted to go with a black Grave Digger T-shirt that gave a peek at her baby bump. She paired it with low-rise jeans, furry stilettos as well as a maroon-and-yellow trucker hat that read, "Sex is safer than smoking."

Just a few days prior to that, Rihanna created a buzz about her baby's gender after she was spotted shopping at Target. While picking up some items for her yet-to-be-born baby, the Grammy Award-winning musician was caught holding a cute orange dress that she reportedly placed in her shopping cart, prompting a speculation that she may be expecting a baby girl.

Rihanna is clearly excited to embark on the motherhood journey. While the baby has yet to be born, the singer already made it clear that she will be a protective mom. "You talk about my kids, it's over," she explained in a recent conversation with Elle.

Noting that "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice "does not play about her kids," Rihanna said, "She will flatten you about those kids… And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."