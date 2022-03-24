Report: Conor McGregor Arrested in Ireland Due to Reckless Driving

Instagram Celebrity

Despite the charge, the UFC star denies the allegations against him, claiming through a spokesperson that he passes drug and alcohol tests at the police station.

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Conor McGregor had a run-in with the law in Ireland. The professional mixed martial artist was reportedly arrested on Tuesday night, March 22 over reckless driving.

According to Robin Schiller of the Irish Independent, Conor was charged after driving recklessly in west Dublin as many witnessed the UFC legend committed numerous offenses. That prompted the cops getting on his tail and Bentley Continental GT was pulled over. He was later arrested and brought to jail on reckless driving charges.

Not stopping there, his car, which is worth an estimated $187,000, was seized by police. The vehicle was later returned to him.

As for the UFC star, he's facing a maximum fine of about $5,500 and up to six months in jail as he was charged with dangerous driving. He was eventually released on bail. He is expected to go to the court next month for a hearing on the matter, the Irish Independent reported.

Despite the charge, Conor denied the allegations against him. He claimed he was driving to the gym when he was stopped. He went on to say through a spokesperson that he passed drug and alcohol tests at the police station.

This wasn't the first time for the famed fighter to get into legal issues. Back in 2017, Conor was fined about $440 before he was fined more than $1,100 in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at a pub that year. The absurd attack went down at The Marble Arch Pub when the guy refused a drink that Conor bought for him and everyone else. Conor, though, managed to evade any serious punishment in the cases.

Meanwhile, Conor is currently rehabbing in and out of Ireland after breaking his leg in July 2021. He's hoping to be back to the UFC octagon soon.