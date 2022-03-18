Amber Ali Wants Justice After Altercation With Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats on Reunion Show

Instagram TV

Taking to her social media platform, the season 3 star of 'Joseline's Cabaret' reveals that she is 'so embarrassed, mortified and depressed' following alleged physical assault on the reunion show.

AceShowbiz - Amber Ali is seeking justice. Taking to her social media platform, the TV personality stated that she "wants justice" following an alleged physical altercation with Joseline Hernandez and her fiance Balistic Beats on "Joseline's Cabaret Reunion".

On Thursday, March 17, the season 3 star of "Joseline's Cabaret" wrote via Instagram, "I am so embarrassed, mortified, and depressed. I can't stop replaying the events in my head over and over." She further stressed, "Ballistic should be arrested! He and Joseline attacked me in front of cameras, crew, production, and guests! This is wrong. I want justice."

Amber also included a statement from her attorneys at Adeife & Rabii. In it, her legal team said, "We are very saddened by the events that occurred during the taping of 'Joseline's Cabaret' reunion show yesterday."

"The acts that occurred are horrific, unacceptable, and far removed from any notion of female empowerment," the statement continued. "It is neither permissible nor entertaining to be the subject of intentional acts of violence, irrespective of the gender of the perpetrator committing these acts."

The note added, "The network should ensure the safety and security of its cast members, which warrants the degree of care necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or harm." Amber's legal team also expressed their plans to "vigorously address and advocate" on behalf of Amber.

Prior to the statement from Amber's legal team, Joseline and Balistic launched a statement, in which they expressed their feelings over the allegations. "We are deeply saddened by the accusations made against our family at the 'Joseline's Cabaret' reunion," read the message.

"We would like to thank our fans for their continued support. Joseline is the mother of a five-year-old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family," Joseline and Balistic further defended themselves. They then pointed out that "Joseline's Cabaret" was created "on the foundation of female empowerment."

"One of our program's core values is supporting women, not breaking them down," explained the note. "While we support Zeus Network in its message in condemning bullying, unprovoked violence, and men attacking women, we strongly disagree with a correlation between these themes and the events that took place last night."

Joseline and Balistic went on to say that there's "footage of the events and we are confident that our position is made obvious." They concluded their statement as saying, "In a time when social media narratives easily get misconstructed, we believe our family's response is being silenced by the facilitated deletion of both Joseline's Instagram and Facebook accounts."

On Wednesday, Amber went on Instagram Live from the hospital and claimed that she was kicked by Joseline as she showed off the bruise on the side of her stomach. She also claimed that Balistic ripped out her hair.

Joseline later took to Twitter to defend herself. She wrote, "I mortal kombat one h**, pimp slapped another one. Pushed one into last night's episode. Kicked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew wait for it."

Shortly after, Zeus Network also released a statement. "Currently, we are conducting a thorough review of the events that took place during the 'Joseline's Cabaret Reunion' taping," read the note. "We encourage anyone who encounters violence of any kind to seek help from their local authorities or visit StopBullying.gov for free and confidential resources on how to seek help."