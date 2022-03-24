 
 

Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats May Face Multi-Million Lawsuit Following Assault Accusation

According to a new report, several 'Joseline's Cabaret' cast members on the strip club-centered show have secured an attorney following an alleged altercation involving Amber Ali.

  • Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats may find themselves in serious legal trouble. The "Joseline's Cabaret" stars, who were previously accused of attacking their co-star Amber Ali, may soon face a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

According to a new report, several "Joseline's Cabaret" cast members on the strip club-centered show have secured an attorney. "The legal team at Adeife & Rabii confirmed to The Shade Room that Amber, Re Re O'Dell, Lexi Blow, and Henny are gearing up to file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Joseline, Balistic, and Zeus Network," The Shade Room stated. The news outlet added that the women "could be seeking up to $30 million."

In her allegations, Amber claimed that Balistic assaulted her, grabbing her by her hair and ripping it from her scalp. Meanwhile, she said that Joseline kicked her with other "Joseline's Cabaret" stars witnessing the violent incident.

"I am so embarrassed, mortified, and depressed. I can't stop replaying the events in my head over and over. Ballistic should be arrested! He and Joseline attacked me in front of cameras, crew, production and guests! This is wrong," Amber wrote on Instagram. "I want justice. Please reach out to my attorneys with any questions. @kathyrabii_esq @joeblak_esq @ar_apc."

In response to the allegations, Balistic said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the accusation made against out family at the Joseline's Cabaret Reunion. We would like to thank our fans for their continued support. Joseline is the mother of a five-year old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family."

"Joseline's Cabaret was created on the foundation of female empowerment. One of out program's core values is supporting women, not breaking them down," he continued. "While we support Zeus Network in its message in condemning bullying, unprovoked violence, and men attacking women, we strongly disagree with a correlation between these themes and the events that took place last night. There is footage of the events and we are confident that our position is made obvious."

"In a time when social media narratives really get misconstrued, we believe our family's response is being silenced by the facilitated deletion of both Joseline's Instagram and Facebook accounts," he concluded.

