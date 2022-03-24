'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

TLC Celebrity

Mark and Nikki, who have 39-year age gap, appeared on the TLC reality TV show back in 2015 when the owner of a piano rental business was 58 years old while Nikki was only 19.

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" stars Mark Shoemarker and Nikk Shoemarker are breaking up. After six years of marriage, Mark has filed to divorce his wife.

According to online court records obtained by E! News, Mark filed the divorce at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2. He later filed to seal their divorce the next day.

However, his request was denied by a judge. The court records noted there is a prenuptial agreement involved.

Mark and Nikki, who are 39-years apart, appeared on the TLC show back in 2015 alongside co-stars Alexei and Loren Brovarnik, Kyle and Noon Huckabee, Devar and Melanie Walters, Josh and Aleksandra Strobel as well as Fernando and Carolina Verdini.

At the time, the owner of a piano rental business was 58 years old while Nikki was only 19. Mark traveled to the Philippines, where his first ex-wife is from, to meet Nikki whom she met online. Mark was quickly in love with Nikki as he proposed to Nikki with a makeshift ring made from a zip-tie just two days after personally meeting her.

Their relationship raised people's eyebrows since Nikki is younger than Mark's youngest daughter, Elise. Despite their tumultuous season, Nikki and Mark tied the knot in 2015.

The pair remained private after the series. The couple decided ot return to the franchise to share their love story on the various spin-offs as they were upset with the way they were portrayed on the show. Mark even filed a lawsuit against the show's network, TLC, and the production company, Sharp Entertainment, though it was eventually thrown out by a judge that May.

None of them also addressed their divorce on their social media accounts.