Taron Egerton Catches COVID-19 Two Weeks After Collapsing on Stage

Instagram Movie

Producers of his London play 'Cock' confirm in a statement that the 'Rocketman' star has tested positive for the virus, forcing him out for at least a week from the West End production.

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taron Egerton has experienced another health setback, two weeks after he collapsed on stage during performance of his play "Cock". The actor has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him out from the West End production for at least a week to follow the protocols.

The news was shared by producers of the London play via Instagram. "Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid," read a statement posted on the play's official account on Wednesday, March 23.

"In accordance with the production's health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week," it further informed audience. In the meantime, Egerton's character M will be played by understudy Joel Harper-Jackson.

This is the second time in a month Egerton had a health issue that affected "Cock" since the show kicked off on March 5. On the opening night, the Welsh actor passed out in the middle of his performance at the Ambassadors Theater in London. According to reports, production of the show was immediately stopped and a doctor in the audience was brought in to assist the actor.

Forty minutes later, director Marianne Elliott informed the audience that Egerton was "absolutely fine." However, he didn't immediately return to the stage, with Harper-Jackson filling in for him for the final 15 minutes of the show.

After the onstage collapse, Egerton took to Instagram Story to address the incident. "As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night," he wrote on March 6. "I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine."

He thanked Harper-Jackson for stepping in to finish the show, saying, "But mainly I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper Jackson who stepped in to do the last bit of the play. Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person. Thank you Joel." He also vowed that he would "be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."