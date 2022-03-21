Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Divergent' actress is caught getting 'very affectionate' with her ex-fiance as they sit at an outdoor wine-tasting patio table in Los Olivos' Demetria Winery.

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley has been spotted getting "very affectionate" with Aaron Rodgers. The "Divergent" actress reportedly sat on the Green Bay Packers quarterback's lap during their latest outing in California amid rumors that they're giving their relationship another chance.

A source informed PEOPLE on Sunday, March 20 that the former engaged couple, who called it quits last month, was spotted at the Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday. In a photo obtained by TMZ, they were seen sitting at an outdoor wine-tasting patio table in a group.

"They seemed really happy," the insider told PEOPLE, "[Shailene] was sitting on [Aaron's] lap while they hung out at the table with friends." The so-called inside source further spilled that they "kissed each other's heads and were very affectionate."

Their winery outing came after Shailene and Aaron's short getaway in Palm Beach on March 8. At one point, they could be seen walking side-by-side as they arrived at an airport in South Florida via a private plane.

Sources claimed that the "Big Little Lies" actress and the 38-year-old football player only stayed for about five hours in the Sunshine State before departing on the private jet again. The sighting came on the same day the NFL star agreed to return to the Packers for the next season.

Days earlier, it's reported that Shailene and Aaron were "spending time together but not fully back on" as they're trying to "figure things out." A source explained, "Since he's been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens."

The informant also weighed in on Shailene and Aaron's sighting at his Packers teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, California, where they appeared to pack on a little PDA. The so-called insider said that Shailene only wanted to "support him," before adding more details, "She's not wearing the engagement ring. They are testing the waters."

Aaron is reportedly currently trying to win Shailene's heart back with a source saying, "Aaron thinks Shailene is very special," before noting, "He thinks their differences don't matter and that they would make a great fit." Meanwhile, Shailene, who reportedly "is more hesitant," allegedly "doesn't know if she wants to get back together yet."