Kim Kardashian Accused of Getting 'Boob Job' as Her Breasts Look 'Overly Plastic' During SKIMS Party

Instagram Celebrity

While attending a party for the opening of her SKIMS Swim pop-up shop in Miami, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum rocks a metallic bikini top and matching skin-tight leggings.

Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has left her fans wondering if she underwent a "boob job" recently. "The Kardashians" star has been accused of having work done on her breasts as they look "overly plastic."

On Saturday, March 19, the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" released her latest swimwear line with her shapewear brand SKIMS. She attended a launch event of a pop-up store in Miami's Design District with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, who looked stunning in a blue sheer mini dress that showed off a bikini-style top underneath.

For the night event, Kim donned a silver leather bikini top and matching skin-tight leggings, putting her curves on full display. To complete her look, the 41-year-old reality star, who had denied having plastic surgery on her breasts in the past, wore black Batgirl-like shades from Balenciaga.

Though many of her fans were in awe at her look and complimented her stunning physique, some were feeling skeptical. "Did she do something different to her boobs?" one social media user speculated, "They look overly plastic."

"Every picture I've seen of Kim lately makes her boobs look fake to me!" another accused the SKIMS founder, "Wonder if she had them redone recently! No hate intended, by the way." A third agreed, "Implants and lift. This is not natural."

Someone else opined, "I don't know if it is silicone or she injected them with fat, but she did something. They're way too full-looking." Meanwhile, a fifth chimed in, "I can promise you as a Kim adjacent aged person who has been pregnant multiple times like Kim, there's no way those puppies are real." Others also believed that the TV personality has undergone a Brazilian butt lift.

Kim had denied rumors claiming that she went under the knife to maintain her hourglass figure. In 2013, the mother of four sparked plastic surgery allegations as she bounced back pretty quickly after giving birth to her eldest daughter North West.

Feeling wronged, Kim furiously addressed the matter, "I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE." She further explained, "I worked so hard to train myself to eat right and healthy, I worked out so hard and this was such a challenge for me, but I did it!!! I'm so proud of my accomplishment and NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports! Say what you want about me but I work hard and am the most disciplined person you will ever meet!"