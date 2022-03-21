 
 

Kim Kardashian Accused of Getting 'Boob Job' as Her Breasts Look 'Overly Plastic' During SKIMS Party

Kim Kardashian Accused of Getting 'Boob Job' as Her Breasts Look 'Overly Plastic' During SKIMS Party
Instagram
Celebrity

While attending a party for the opening of her SKIMS Swim pop-up shop in Miami, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum rocks a metallic bikini top and matching skin-tight leggings.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has left her fans wondering if she underwent a "boob job" recently. "The Kardashians" star has been accused of having work done on her breasts as they look "overly plastic."

On Saturday, March 19, the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" released her latest swimwear line with her shapewear brand SKIMS. She attended a launch event of a pop-up store in Miami's Design District with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, who looked stunning in a blue sheer mini dress that showed off a bikini-style top underneath.

For the night event, Kim donned a silver leather bikini top and matching skin-tight leggings, putting her curves on full display. To complete her look, the 41-year-old reality star, who had denied having plastic surgery on her breasts in the past, wore black Batgirl-like shades from Balenciaga.

  See also...

Though many of her fans were in awe at her look and complimented her stunning physique, some were feeling skeptical. "Did she do something different to her boobs?" one social media user speculated, "They look overly plastic."

"Every picture I've seen of Kim lately makes her boobs look fake to me!" another accused the SKIMS founder, "Wonder if she had them redone recently! No hate intended, by the way." A third agreed, "Implants and lift. This is not natural."

Someone else opined, "I don't know if it is silicone or she injected them with fat, but she did something. They're way too full-looking." Meanwhile, a fifth chimed in, "I can promise you as a Kim adjacent aged person who has been pregnant multiple times like Kim, there's no way those puppies are real." Others also believed that the TV personality has undergone a Brazilian butt lift.

Kim had denied rumors claiming that she went under the knife to maintain her hourglass figure. In 2013, the mother of four sparked plastic surgery allegations as she bounced back pretty quickly after giving birth to her eldest daughter North West.

Feeling wronged, Kim furiously addressed the matter, "I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE." She further explained, "I worked so hard to train myself to eat right and healthy, I worked out so hard and this was such a challenge for me, but I did it!!! I'm so proud of my accomplishment and NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports! Say what you want about me but I work hard and am the most disciplined person you will ever meet!"

You can share this post!

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson Relationship, Confirms He Has Tattoos of Her Name

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson Relationship, Confirms He Has Tattoos of Her Name

Kim Kardashian Defended by Shenseea Following Her Controversial 'Tone-Deaf' Career Advice

Kim Kardashian Defended by Shenseea Following Her Controversial 'Tone-Deaf' Career Advice

Kim Kardashian 'So Happy' Pete Davidson Steps Up for Her Amid Kanye West's Online Attacks

Kim Kardashian 'So Happy' Pete Davidson Steps Up for Her Amid Kanye West's Online Attacks

Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans After Photoshopping Carpet in Pics With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans After Photoshopping Carpet in Pics With Pete Davidson

Most Read
Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording
Celebrity

Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

Young Thug's Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Shot to Death at 31 Following Bowling Alley Dispute

Young Thug's Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Shot to Death at 31 Following Bowling Alley Dispute

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

Caitlyn Jenner Dragged on Twitter for Doubling Down on Criticism Against Trans Athletes

Caitlyn Jenner Dragged on Twitter for Doubling Down on Criticism Against Trans Athletes

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Clip of Pregnant Mom When Making Instagram Return

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Clip of Pregnant Mom When Making Instagram Return

Zac Efron Caught With Mystery Blonde in Costa Rica

Zac Efron Caught With Mystery Blonde in Costa Rica

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kanye West's Action 'Moronic' Amid His Family Drama

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kanye West's Action 'Moronic' Amid His Family Drama

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef

Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef