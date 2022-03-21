 
 

Shawn Mendes Says He's Lonely After Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes Says He's Lonely After Camila Cabello Split
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 23-year-old singer makes use of his Instagram account to share a video in which he gets candid about some personal struggles he faces following his breakup from the 'Havana' singer.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes reflected on his life following his split from Camila Cabello. On Friday, March 18, the 23-year-old crooner made use of his Instagram account to share a video in which he addressed some personal struggles he faced.

"A lot of the things that also is like, resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh, f**k, you know, you don't realize, like, when you're like, breaking up with someone," Shawn shared while sitting at a piano. "You like think it's the right thing to do, you don't realize all this s**t that comes after it."

The Canadian star added, "Like, who do I call when I'm like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm like, f**king, on the edge? I think that's the reality that kind of hit me. It's like, oh, I'm on my own now. Now I feel like finally, like, I'm actually on my own, and I hate that. That's my reality, you know?"

  See also...

Shawn and Camila were first linked in July 2019, though they announced their breakup last fall. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever," the exes said in a joint statement.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," the statement continued.

Later in January, Shawn admitted to having a "hard time" after the split. "I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it," the "In My Bloods" singer wrote on Instagram at the time. "But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

Rumors had it, Shawn was actually the one who "initiated the conversation" with Camila about breaking up. A source close to the "Havana" hitmaker claimed that while she was "very upset over the split," the two "agreed" it was for the best. 

You can share this post!

'Maury' to End After 31 Seasons as Host Maury Povich Announces Retirement

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine
Related Posts
Shawn Mendes Seen Getting Close to Sexy Yogi in Bizarre Beach Ritual

Shawn Mendes Seen Getting Close to Sexy Yogi in Bizarre Beach Ritual

Shawn Mendes Pokes Fun at Himself After Falling Down a Hill While Trying to Take Thirst Trap

Shawn Mendes Pokes Fun at Himself After Falling Down a Hill While Trying to Take Thirst Trap

Shawn Mendes Walks Down the Streets of Toronto in Gloomy Music Video for 'It'll Be Okay'

Shawn Mendes Walks Down the Streets of Toronto in Gloomy Music Video for 'It'll Be Okay'

Shawn Mendes Admits to Having a 'Hard Time with Social Media' Following Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes Admits to Having a 'Hard Time with Social Media' Following Camila Cabello Split

Most Read
Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording
Celebrity

Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

Young Thug's Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Shot to Death at 31 Following Bowling Alley Dispute

Young Thug's Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Shot to Death at 31 Following Bowling Alley Dispute

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

Caitlyn Jenner Dragged on Twitter for Doubling Down on Criticism Against Trans Athletes

Caitlyn Jenner Dragged on Twitter for Doubling Down on Criticism Against Trans Athletes

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Clip of Pregnant Mom When Making Instagram Return

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Clip of Pregnant Mom When Making Instagram Return

Zac Efron Caught With Mystery Blonde in Costa Rica

Zac Efron Caught With Mystery Blonde in Costa Rica

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kanye West's Action 'Moronic' Amid His Family Drama

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kanye West's Action 'Moronic' Amid His Family Drama

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef

Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef