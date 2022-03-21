Jason Momoa Bonding With Lenny Kravitz Following Lisa Bonet Split

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

The 'Aquaman' actor and the musician's outing comes months after Jason announced that he and Lisa went separate ways after 17 years together and four years of marriage.

Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lisa Bonet will never have to deal with feuding exes. Instead, Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz enjoyed each other's company as the latter took to Instagram to share a picture of them bonding.

The post, which was shared on Saturday, March 19, saw Lenny and the "Aquaman" actor riding motorcycles. In the caption, the "Fly Away" singer wrote, "Ride or die. Brothers for life."

The sweet post didn't go unnoticed by Zoe Kravitz, whom Lenny shares with Lisa. "Well isn't this just adorable," "The Batman" actress wrote in the comment section, adding, "love you both so much."

The post came months after Jason announced that he and Lisa decided to go separate ways after 17 years together and four years of marriage. The two, who share two kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, tied the knot in 2017.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement, which was published in January, read. "And so We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," it continued.

Following their split, the pair reportedly got back together as they're working to repair their marriage. However, Radar Online shut down the reports, claiming that Jason has moved on with a new girlfriend.

Deuxmoi additionally confirmed the story. "I can confirm he's dating someone," a tipster claimed. "It's spicy. Real spicy." The source added that "she's an actress as well," before adding the hint, "muy caliente," which means "very hot."