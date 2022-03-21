 
 

Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker has reportedly contacted her former collaborator Claude Kelly, who has worked with her on her 2008 album 'Circus', to work on her new music.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is getting closer to making a comeback to the music industry. If a new report is to be believed, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker is currently working on new music for the first time in six years since her 2016 album "Glory" and months after her conservatorship ended.

On Sunday, March 20, a source spilled to The Sun that though the pop star "isn't putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything," her team is beginning to put "feelers out about the prospect of new music." The insider also noted that she and her team have started to approach several of her former collaborators to work on new music with her.

"Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again," said the source. "Everyone seems pretty keen to be involved." Britney's former collaborators include Claude Kelly, who has written huge hit singles for Jason Derulo, Miley Cyrus and Jessie J, and most notably worked with the "Toxic" singer on her 2008 album "Circus".

The so-called insider added, "She has been through an incredibly tough few years." The informant then pointed out, "But deep down she does love making music and performing so to have some new music out there could really help her turn over a new leaf."

Back in December, Britney teased new music after going "an indefinite work hiatus" back in early 2019 after wrapping her Las Vegas residency. While reflecting on the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship at the time, the "Sometimes" singer said she learned she "needed to be" her "own cheerleader."

"I'm not auditioning for anything !!!! I'm reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!!" Britney shared. She further explained, "Yes … I will be my own cheerleader ... why ???? I'm here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!"⁣ before announcing, "Pssss new song in the works." She then playfully teased her fans, "I'm gonna let you know what I mean."

