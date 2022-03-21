Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

WENN/Instagram/Jeff Grossman Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' star later reunites with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian when he picks her up from the airport after her trip to Miami to attend a SKIMS event.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson had a "wild" boys' night with Scott Disick while Kim Kardashian was away for a business trip. Spending the weekend away from his girlfriend, the comedian hung out with the restaurateur and two other male pals.

But their night out apparently didn't live up to his expectation. The comedian trolled the restaurateur after the father of three fell asleep while the 28-year-old was the only one still awake as they were watching a movie.

In a clip uploaded to the former "Flip It Like Disick" star's Instagram Story, Pete filmed Scott and the other two guys who were falling asleep on the couch while Sandra Bernhard's film "The King of Comedy" was playing on the TV screen.

The Staten Island native then turned the camera around to capture his face, which gave an unamused expression. "Boyz night was wild," read a caption over the hilarious video. It's unclear if it was Pete or Scott who posted the footage.

Pete, however, has since reunited with Kim. On Sunday morning, the "Saturday Night Live" cast member was spotted picking up his girlfriend from the Van Nuys Airport, where Kim had just landed in her private G650 jet from Miami. In pictures which have circulated online, the pair shared a smooch inside a black Mercedez-Benz which the funnyman was driving.

The mother of four was in Miami to attend an event for her new SKIMS Swim launch with her sister Khloe Kardashian. "We've hit the beach!! Our @skims swim pop-up is now open in the Miami Design District," she excitedly wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday.