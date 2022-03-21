WGA Awards 2022: 'Succession' and 'Hacks' Nab Top Prizes - See Full TV Winners

HBO Max Celebrity

HBO's 'Succession' makes history as it completes its 2022 sweep of the major guild awards, while 'Hacks' continues its freshman-year streak with two major wins.

Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - One last major guild award has revealed its full winners. Taking place on Sunday, March 20, the 74th Writers Guild of America Award handed out trophies to its winners with "Succession" and "Hacks" taking home top prizes.

At the 2022 WGA Awards, HBO's "Succession" won both TV drama series awards, including best drama series. The series also took the trophy for best episodic drama, thanks to the memorable shareholders meeting in "Retired Janitors of Idaho", which was written Tony Roche and Susan Soon He Stanton.

"After a couple of tough years working through COVID, it's particularly welcome," "Succession" creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong said in his pre-taped remarks. Meanwhile, Roche said, "We have made it of our own volition, I promise."

The wins helped "Succession" make history that night. The series completed its 2022 sweep of the major guild awards with two big WGA wins. Prior to this, the hit series snagged the SAG Award for drama ensemble, the DGA Award for drama series (for director Mark Mylod) and the PGA honor as well.

Meanwhile, "Hacks" continued its freshman-year streak as it won comedy series and new series categories. As for best episodic comedy honors, it went to "The Great" episode "Alone at Last", which was written by creator/showrunner Tony McNamara.

Also among winners in TV department were "Mare of Easttown", "Maid" and "CONAN". The HBO series won Original Long Form award, while the Netflix show was presented with the award for Adapted Long Form. The TV talk show won Comedy/Variety Talk Series.

Meanwhile, "Don't Look Up" came out as a surprise winner by taking home the Original Screenplay category. Full movie winners can be seen here.

Full TV Winners of 2022 WGA Awards:

Drama Series: " Succession ", written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy

", written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy Comedy Series: " Hacks ", written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky

", written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky New Series: " Hacks ", written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky

", written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky Original Long Form: " Mare of Easttown ", written by Brad Ingelsby

", written by Adapted Long Form: " Maid ", written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land

", written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land Adapted Short Form New Media: " Debunking Borat ", written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video

", written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video Animation: "Planteau" (" Tuca & Bertie "), written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network

"), written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network Episodic Drama: "Retired Janitors of Idaho" (" Succession "), written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton

"), written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton Episodic Comedy: "Alone at Last" (" The Great "), written by Tony McNamara

"), written by Tony McNamara Comedy/Variety Talk Series: " CONAN ", Head Writer: Matt O'Brien; Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O'Brien , Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney

", Head Writer: Matt O'Brien; Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, , Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney Comedy/Variety Sketch Series: " I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson ", Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon

", Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon Comedy/Variety Specials: "Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns", Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker; Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman; Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa

Quiz and Audience Participation: " Baking It ", Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman

", Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman Daytime Drama: " Days of Our Lives ", Head Writer: Ron Carlivati; Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder

", Head Writer: Ron Carlivati; Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials: "The Tale of the Midnight Magic" ("Are You Afraid of the Dark?"), written by JT Billings, Alex Ebel