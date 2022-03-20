 
 

Ariana Grande Sends Special Gift to Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' songstress makes it clear that she has no ill feelings towards the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum despite dating her former fiance.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande proved that she has nothing against her exes' current lovers. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer recently sent a gift to Kim Kardashian, who is currently in a romantic relationship with her former fiance, Pete Davidson.

Showing off the present was the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum. Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 18, she shared a photo of a special package from the musician's new R.E.M. Beauty collection.

Thankful for the sweet gesture, Kim tagged Ariana on the top of the post to give her a shout-out. Returning the love, the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker reposted the reality star's Story on her own page.

Ariana was first linked romantically to Pete in May 2018 after appearing at the Billboard Music Awards together. They went Instagram official with their romance shortly after. Just a month later, the then-couple got engaged, but they decided to call it off in October that year.

Ariana then moved on with Dalton Gomez, whom she married in May 2021. Kim, for her part, embarked on a relationship with Pete following her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig last October. Despite getting constant attacks from her ex-husband Kanye West, the lovebirds get more and more smitten with each other.

Kim went public with their romance earlier this month. Later when appearing in the March 16 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the daughter of Kris Jenner gushed over her relationship with the actor/comedian.

"I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'Oh, my God, we're so cute,' " the SKIMS founder told host Ellen DeGeneres. "But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse."

She went on to note that turning 40 and dating Pete have changed her outlook on life. "It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it," she said. "I went for it, and, you know what? I'm in my 40s, like, f**k it - sorry - just go for it, find your happiness."

