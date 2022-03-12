 
 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Goofy Pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Goofy Pics
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Celebrity

Now that the SKIMS founder is legally single, she takes her romance with the 'SNL' star to another level by going Instagram official in a series of goofy pictures.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Love is in the air! Now that she's legally single, nothing is holding Kim Kardashian back from gushing over boyfriend Pete Davidson. The SKIMS founder has gone Instagram official with her romance with the comedian.

On Friday, March 11, Kim took her romance with Pete to another level by going Instagram official in a series of goofy pictures. In her post, the reality TV star could be seen wearing a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress and chrome thigh-high boots.

One picture saw her sitting on the floor. The "Saturday Night Live" star, meanwhile, was laying his head on her lap. Another picture featured "The Kardashians" star and her beau posing for a mirror selfie.

  See also...

In the caption, Kim joked, "Whose car are we gonna take?!" She's referencing a quote from 2010's movie "The Town" as he also included a meme of the exchange between Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner in her post.

The sweet post arrived a week after Kim was declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West. In a virtual court hearing on March 2, a judge additionally granted her request to revert back to her maiden name and Kim immediately removed West from her social media accounts.

A source close to the beauty mogul previously shared that she "is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single." The insider continued, "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life. She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully."

Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for split. In the filing, she requested for joint legal and physical custody of their children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

You can share this post!

Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'
Related Posts
Fans Call for Boycotts on Kim Kardashian's Brands and New Show After Controversial Business Advice

Fans Call for Boycotts on Kim Kardashian's Brands and New Show After Controversial Business Advice

Kim Kardashian Ripped Over Her Tone-Deaf Career Advice

Kim Kardashian Ripped Over Her Tone-Deaf Career Advice

Kim Kardashian Talks Pete Davidson Relationship for the First Time

Kim Kardashian Talks Pete Davidson Relationship for the First Time

Kim Kardashian Wrapped Up in Balenciaga Caution Tape at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Wrapped Up in Balenciaga Caution Tape at Paris Fashion Week

Most Read
Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death
Celebrity

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son