Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Goofy Pics

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

Now that the SKIMS founder is legally single, she takes her romance with the 'SNL' star to another level by going Instagram official in a series of goofy pictures.

Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Love is in the air! Now that she's legally single, nothing is holding Kim Kardashian back from gushing over boyfriend Pete Davidson. The SKIMS founder has gone Instagram official with her romance with the comedian.

On Friday, March 11, Kim took her romance with Pete to another level by going Instagram official in a series of goofy pictures. In her post, the reality TV star could be seen wearing a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress and chrome thigh-high boots.

One picture saw her sitting on the floor. The "Saturday Night Live" star, meanwhile, was laying his head on her lap. Another picture featured "The Kardashians" star and her beau posing for a mirror selfie.

In the caption, Kim joked, "Whose car are we gonna take?!" She's referencing a quote from 2010's movie "The Town" as he also included a meme of the exchange between Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner in her post.

The sweet post arrived a week after Kim was declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West. In a virtual court hearing on March 2, a judge additionally granted her request to revert back to her maiden name and Kim immediately removed West from her social media accounts.

A source close to the beauty mogul previously shared that she "is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single." The insider continued, "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life. She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully."

Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for split. In the filing, she requested for joint legal and physical custody of their children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.