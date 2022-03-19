 
 

Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef

Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef
Instagram/WENN/Nicky Nelson
Celebrity

The 56-year-old 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star squashes his beef with the 'Love the Way You Lie' hitmaker just around one month after he reignited their feud.

  • Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Benzino has finally ended his years-long feud with Eminem. When announcing that their beef "is officially over", the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star declared that the "Not Afraid" rapper is "one of the best to rock the mic."

The 56-year-old, whose real name is Raymond Leon Scott, made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, March 17. "To all @Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over," he first revealed.

"I'm letting y'all know I have no hate towards any of his fans & recognize his contributions to Hip Hop," the father of Coi Leray added. "He truly is apart of the culture & 1 of the best to rock the mic regardless of his color."

  See also...

Benzino started feuding with Eminem in the early 2000s. At that time, "The Monster" spitter complained about not getting a deserving rating in The Source magazine, which was owned by the TV personality at that time. Later, the reality star publicized lyrics from the emcee's song in which he dissed black women.

Eminem then issued a public apology, admitting that the song was made following his nasty breakup with a black girlfriend. However, Eminem still sued The Source for defamation and copyright infringement, which he later dropped.

In February this year, Benzino reignited their feud after replying to Money Man's tweet that read, "I ain't never listened to no Eminem." In his response, the VH1 star wrote, "Nobody in my hood did."

Benzino's statement has angered Eminem's fans, prompting him to defend himself and challenge the "corniest" fan base to "pull up" on him. "I been left this s**t alone but since the coward a** stans wanna talk s**t and hide then it's still f**k Eminem and if you got a problem with me do something about it," he argued on Twitter. "Nothing you ever said has effected me in any way. I know how to fight and I got big sticks so pull up."

"To all you p***y a** stans, we all know you are the most corniest non-violent coward fan base hip hop has ever seen," he added in another tweet. "I have a restaurant in Atlanta. 5071 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Chamblee Ga. Stop tweeting and pull up on me you p***ies."

You can share this post!

Christina Haack Tells Tarek El Moussa Why She's Done With 'Flip of Flop' in Finale
Related Posts
Benzino Sends His Address to Eminem's 'Corniest' Fans, Challenges Them to 'Pull Up' on Him

Benzino Sends His Address to Eminem's 'Corniest' Fans, Challenges Them to 'Pull Up' on Him

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Benzino Says His Feud With Daughter Coi Leray Is Over in Loving Post

Benzino Says His Feud With Daughter Coi Leray Is Over in Loving Post

Benzino Gets Fellow Prisoner's Tooth Stuck in His Hand During Prison Fight

Benzino Gets Fellow Prisoner's Tooth Stuck in His Hand During Prison Fight

Most Read
Asian Doll Defends Herself After Being Accused of Consistently 'D**kriding' Local Rappers for Fame
Celebrity

Asian Doll Defends Herself After Being Accused of Consistently 'D**kriding' Local Rappers for Fame

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

Trey Songz Likened to R. Kelly in $20M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as He 'Does Victimize Women of Color'

Trey Songz Likened to R. Kelly in $20M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as He 'Does Victimize Women of Color'

PnB Rock Regrets Neglecting His Ex-GF After She Appears to Be Dating Almighty Jay

PnB Rock Regrets Neglecting His Ex-GF After She Appears to Be Dating Almighty Jay

Adult Film Star Angelina Please Found Dead at 24 in Her Apartment After Going Missing for Days

Adult Film Star Angelina Please Found Dead at 24 in Her Apartment After Going Missing for Days

Keke Wyatt Slams 'Disgusting' Haters When Unveiling Unborn Baby's Rare Genetic Disorder Diagnosis

Keke Wyatt Slams 'Disgusting' Haters When Unveiling Unborn Baby's Rare Genetic Disorder Diagnosis

Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account Following Concerning 'I Don't Want to Be Loved' Post

Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account Following Concerning 'I Don't Want to Be Loved' Post

Rihanna Possibly Spills Baby's Gender During Shopping Spree at Target

Rihanna Possibly Spills Baby's Gender During Shopping Spree at Target

Drake Bell's Wife Goes on Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Josh Peck for Speaking About Their Feud

Drake Bell's Wife Goes on Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Josh Peck for Speaking About Their Feud

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

Kanye West Slams Trevor Noah With Racial Slur, It Backfires

Kanye West Slams Trevor Noah With Racial Slur, It Backfires

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Reportedly Engaged as Massive Diamond Ring Seen on Her Finger

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Reportedly Engaged as Massive Diamond Ring Seen on Her Finger

Kanye West's Instagram Banned for 24 Hours After Attacking Trevor Noah

Kanye West's Instagram Banned for 24 Hours After Attacking Trevor Noah