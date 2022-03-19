Benzino Declares Eminem Is 'One of the Best to Rock the Mic' After Squashing Their Beef

Instagram/WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

The 56-year-old 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star squashes his beef with the 'Love the Way You Lie' hitmaker just around one month after he reignited their feud.

AceShowbiz - Benzino has finally ended his years-long feud with Eminem. When announcing that their beef "is officially over", the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star declared that the "Not Afraid" rapper is "one of the best to rock the mic."

The 56-year-old, whose real name is Raymond Leon Scott, made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, March 17. "To all @Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over," he first revealed.

"I'm letting y'all know I have no hate towards any of his fans & recognize his contributions to Hip Hop," the father of Coi Leray added. "He truly is apart of the culture & 1 of the best to rock the mic regardless of his color."

Benzino started feuding with Eminem in the early 2000s. At that time, "The Monster" spitter complained about not getting a deserving rating in The Source magazine, which was owned by the TV personality at that time. Later, the reality star publicized lyrics from the emcee's song in which he dissed black women.

Eminem then issued a public apology, admitting that the song was made following his nasty breakup with a black girlfriend. However, Eminem still sued The Source for defamation and copyright infringement, which he later dropped.

In February this year, Benzino reignited their feud after replying to Money Man's tweet that read, "I ain't never listened to no Eminem." In his response, the VH1 star wrote, "Nobody in my hood did."

Benzino's statement has angered Eminem's fans, prompting him to defend himself and challenge the "corniest" fan base to "pull up" on him. "I been left this s**t alone but since the coward a** stans wanna talk s**t and hide then it's still f**k Eminem and if you got a problem with me do something about it," he argued on Twitter. "Nothing you ever said has effected me in any way. I know how to fight and I got big sticks so pull up."

"To all you p***y a** stans, we all know you are the most corniest non-violent coward fan base hip hop has ever seen," he added in another tweet. "I have a restaurant in Atlanta. 5071 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Chamblee Ga. Stop tweeting and pull up on me you p***ies."