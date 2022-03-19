Christina Haack Tells Tarek El Moussa Why She's Done With 'Flip of Flop' in Finale

Instagram TV

Following the season finale, Tarek takes to his Instagram account to reflect on the 'wild ride' that he and Christine embarked on for more more than a decade.

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) and Tarek El Moussa are bidding their farewell with fans of "Flip or Flop" after 12 seasons and 10 years. In the finale, which aired on Thursday, March 17, Christina revealed the real reason why she's done with the HGTV show.

"I feel like it's not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you," she told her ex-husband. "I can't be at these houses for you like I should. It's been an amazing run."

Christina, who is now engaged to Joshua Hall, went on to say, "There's been ups and downs, but it's mostly been fun."

Following the finale, Tarek took to his Instagram account to reflect on the "wild ride" that he and Christina embarked on for more more than a decade. "Honestly, it's almost impossible to capture in a post what this show and experience has meant to me," he shared on Instagram.

"After an entire decade of filming Flip or Flop, it truly feels like I have a massive family all around the world," he added. Concluding his post, Tarek gave her ex a sweet shoutout, "A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I'm excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!"

Meanwhile, Christina took to her own page to express excitement for a new chapter in her life. "I'll always remember some of the crazy / very gross homes we have walked into, the amazing transformations and everything I learned about house flipping / design along the way," she wrote. "The good news is I'll be bringing more stunning projects to Christina On The Coast + more to come."