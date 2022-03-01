Benzino Sends His Address to Eminem's 'Corniest' Fans, Challenges Them to 'Pull Up' on Him

Instagram/WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' cast member has been attacked by Eminem's online devotees on Twitter for saying nobody in his hood listens to the latter's music.

Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Benzino has made it clear that he is not afraid of Eminem's fans. The father of Coi Leray, who kept dissing the "Lose Yourself" spitter on social media, recently unleashed his address and challenged the "corniest" fan base to "pull up" on him.

"I been left this s**t alone but since the coward a** stans wanna talk s**t and hide then it's still f**k Eminem and if you got a problem with me do something about it," the 56-year-old emcee argued on Twitter. "Nothing you ever said has effected me in any way. I know how to fight and I got big sticks so pull up."

"To all you p***y a** stans, we all know you are the most corniest non-violent coward fan base hip hop has ever seen," he added in another tweet. "I have a restaurant in Atlanta. 5071 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Chamblee Ga. Stop tweeting and pull up on me you p***ies."

This arrived around one week after Benzino reignited his feud with Eminem. On February 23, the reality star replied to Money Man's tweet that read, "I ain't never listened to no Eminem." In his response, the TV personality wrote, "Nobody in my hood did."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star has since been dragged by Eminem's fans. The backlash prompted him to tweet, "So here we go again. Just because I said nobody in my hood listened to the man who [made] an entire mixtape dissing black people, especially black women I get disrespected."

"And let's make this clear, idgaf about none of you idiots, all y'all gonna do is tweet me to death," he emphasized. "I'm still Benzino, out here in every city including Detroit, if y'all gotta real problem with me, tell me in person, I'm not hard to find."