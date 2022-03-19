Lottie Moss Returns to OnlyFans With Topless Video After Rehab

Instagram Celebrity

In the new OnlyFans video, the 24-year-old model sister of Kate Moss also talks about her stay in rehab, saying that her stint makes her tolerance for weed plummet.

AceShowbiz - Lottie Moss is high and horny in a new OnlyFans video. In the new clip, the model sister of Kate Moss was seen going topless while smoking marijuana, according to Daily Mail.

The clip also saw Lottie showing off her sex toys while flashing her breasts as her fans asked her to. Admitting that she was "so high," she said, "I'm getting the munchies so bad. I'm so high right now, I can't even lie to you guys."

Lottie also talked about her stay in rehab, saying that her stint made her tolerance for weed plummet. However, she noted that she still smokes it as it helps with mental health issues.

"I want to smoke more, but I'm already so f**king high. It only takes like four puffs to get me stoned," she explained. "But yeah, I was away and I couldn't smoke weed in there because you can't take drugs, but I'm happy that I can now because it just really helps me with relaxing and A]stress. I have a lot of anxiety."

The 24-year-old influencer, who came out as bisexual, later discussed her sex life as she bragged about the fact that she has slept with "hundreds" of people. "Mine is well above what it should be. I liked to have fun in my past," she shared, adding that she had an "awesome" threesome at one point. "I used to go out a lot and have lots of fun with guys, but I've kind of calmed down."

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, "If you missed my live not to worry! Here it is an hour of me smoking some, showing one of my favorite toys and showing my titties let's get high and horny while you watch!"

Lottie announced on TikTok back in February that she went to rehab due to her "really bad addiction to coke." In another post, she also joking that she took HBO's "Euphoria" too seriously.

As for Kate, she was allegedly "mortified" by Lottie’s social media behavior. "There have been times when Kate has felt straight-up mortified," an insider said. "She has had her head in her hands about Lottie and what she is doing with her career."

The source also mentioned Kate's 19-year-old model daughter Lila, who is signed to her mom's Kate Moss Agency. "Lila won't have anything to do with Lottie," added the source. "During lockdown, Kate invited Lottie to come and live with her in the Cotswolds at her country house. Lila point-blank refused to have anything to do with Lottie on social media."

"Lottie had been in Los Angeles, running with a fast crowd, and Lila was not into it at all. She is disdainful of Lottie. Another time Lottie dyed her hair pink with Lila's help, and Lila refused to be in a single picture on Instagram with her," the source continued.