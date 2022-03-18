 
 

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Missile Attack

In a Facebook post, the Young Theater where the acclaimed stage actor was part of the troupe announces her passing while declaring, 'There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land.'

AceShowbiz - Another Ukrainian performer has been killed during Russia's invasion of the country. Revered actress Oksana Shvets has sadly passed away after a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv. She was 67 years old.

Sharing the sad news was the Young Theater, where the acclaimed stage actor was part of the troupe. "Irreparable grief in the family of Young Theater," the group announced in a Facebook post originally written in Ukrainian. "During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed."

"Bright memory to the talented actress," the statement went on to read. The theater group concluded the message by declaring, "There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land."

The news was also confirmed by the Kyiv Post, which tweeted on Thursday, March 17, "The actress of the Young Theatre Oksana Shvets has been murdered in Kyiv during the war."

Oksana was born on February 10, 1955. She studied theater at the Ivan Franko Theater and graduated from the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts. In addition to her work at the Young Theatre, she also performed at the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire.

For her decades-long career on stage, Oksana was recognized with the Merited Artist of Ukraine award, one of Ukraine’s most prestigious performing arts honors which is presented by the country's government to performing artists who have done exemplary work across their career.

Besides her stage work, Oksana starred in various Ukrainian films, including "Tomorrow Will Be Tomorrow", "The Secret of St. Patrick", "The Return of Mukhtar" and the TV show "House With Lilies".

Prior to Oksana, Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee, who defended the country against Russian forces, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were also killed in Russian attack, which started on February 24.

