Dolly Parton Praised for Her Humility After Bowing Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

In a statement posted on her social media pages, the 'Jolene' singer announces that she 'respectfully' withdraws from the nominations because she doesn't feel 'worthy' enough.

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has just made the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame voters' job a little easier. Being nominated along with 16 other artists as this year's potential honorees, the singing legend has humbly bowed out of the nominations.

The 76-year-old star announced her shocking decision via her social media pages on Monday, March 14. In a statement, she explained that she withdrew herself because she doesn't feel "worthy" enough.

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," Parton wrote. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out." She continued, "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy."

The country music star, who has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, is using her nomination as a motivation to make a "great rock 'n' roll album" as she declared, "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

While many of her fans believe that Parton deserves the honor, she has received a lot of praises for her humility. Singer/songwriter Margo Price reacted to Parton's announcement, "legend already without awards."

A fan dubbed the Grammy Award-winning artist a "Humble Queen," while another called her "Legend and leader." A fourth user said, "Pure class! Dolly I just love you." Another fan wrote, "Wow you are an incredible human Dolly! We have so much to learn from you!"

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled the nominations for the 2022 class of inductees earlier this year. Along with first-time nominee Parton, other artists eligible for inclusion were Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon Dionne Warwick, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, MC5, Rage Against the Machine and New York Dolls.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has made an effort in recent years to nominate and induct artists who aren't traditional rock artists but have made major contributions to popular music and influenced other musicians.

The organization has not reacted to Parton's announcement. Voting has already begun and it's currently unclear what would happen to any potential votes already cast for the "Coat of Many Colors" singer.