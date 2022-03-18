 
 

Rihanna Possibly Spills Baby's Gender During Shopping Spree at Target

The pregnant singer sparks a speculation that she may be expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky as she picks up a girl's clothing while shopping at a Target store in Los Angeles.

  • Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is apparently not going to spoil her yet-to-be-born first child with designer clothes just yet. Known for her own taste in fancy clothes, the soon-to-be first-time mother has been caught shopping for baby clothes at Target and possibly spilled the sex of her baby in the process.

The Barbadian beauty was spotted shopping at a Target store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 15. She sparked a speculation that she may be expecting a baby daughter with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky as she picked up a girl's clothing.

In one of the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Rih, who recently revealed she is in her third trimester, was seen holding a cute orange dress that she reportedly placed in her shopping cart. According to Target.com, the Cat & Jack dress that caught the singer's eye retails for just $18.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was also pictured checking out a wall of unisex baby socks and onesies. Joined by a female assistant, she was seen looking at something at the top portion of the rack after grabbing two packs of what appeared to be baby socks.

Rih dressed in an oversized powder blue hooded sweatshirt that concealed her baby bump during the outing. She teamed the top with a sparkly faux leather mini skirt that flaunted her legs and a pair of metallic purple heels that wrapped around her ankle. She styled her hair in a high ponytail with pieces in the front left out to frame her face while she carried a purple velvet handbag.

The "Diamonds" hitmaker brought along her close pal and model Sita Abellan during the shopping trip. They later grabbed dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Rihanna revealed in late January that she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's first child. In a recent interview with Bustle, the Fenty Beauty owner described her daring pregnancy looks as "rebellious," as she has vowed to never buy maternity clothes.

"It's been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes," she said at her brand Fenty Beauty's launch at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles. "I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before."

"When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I'd think that that was the only way," the 34-year-old explained. "So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there's nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like, that's where I get creative. That's where I'm forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work."

