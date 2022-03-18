 
 

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

When reuniting with her boyfriend after being separated for one month, the 'Mama June: From Not To Hot' star is seen hugging him tightly in front of the Autauga Metro Jail in Autauga County, Alabama.

  • Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon has been reunited with her boyfriend Justin Stroud after a month of separation. The "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star has been caught on camera excitedly hugging and kissing her lover in front of the courthouse steps.

Justin was released from Autauga Metro Jail in Autauga County, Alabama, on Thursday, March 17 around 11:25 A.M. In footage obtained by The Sun, the 42-year-old TV personality could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she emerged from the law building wearing black pants, a denim jacket and white sneakers. At one point, she exclaimed, "You've been walking so slow babe!"

Justin was arrested on February 17 for "drug charges" stemming from an outstanding warrant. The 34-year-old man, who was said to have evaded authorities for months, was seen getting placed in handcuffs at a gas station in Palm Beach Country following an upscale cocktail party. He was listed as an "Out of State Fugitive," according to a booking report.

An eyewitness who was working nearby said of Justin's arrest, "Four cop cars came into the venue and started speaking with the valets." The source added, "Next thing you know, police pull into the gas station and they all swarmed in and arrested him. I saw him get taken away."

Justin, who previously pleaded guilty to felony burglary of a dwelling in the third degree and misdemeanor theft of property in the fourth degree, was hit with the arrest warrant after he admitted to doing party drugs while in rehab. He also failed to appear for his meetings with his Alabama probation officer in October, just days after he was seen showing off his new tattoo in Atlanta.

The warrant for Justin's arrest alleged he was kicked out of rehab in Alabama for suspected drug abuse last September. He allegedly admitted to his probation officer that he used "water," which is known as party drug GHB.

