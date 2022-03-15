 
 

Rihanna Refuses to Conform to Traditional Maternity Style With Her 'Rebellious' Pregnancy Looks

Flaunting her baby bump in a cut-out crop top with a low-rise sequin skirt at a Fenty Beauty event, the soon-to-be new mom says she's vowed that she's never going to buy maternity clothes.

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has been drawing a lot of attention with her daring maternity looks which she has now acknowledged are the results of her resistance to conform to traditional maternity styles. Describing her daring pregnancy looks as "rebellious," the expectant star revealed that she has vowed to never buy maternity clothes.

Met at her brand Fenty Beauty's launch at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles, the Barbadian beauty once again flaunted her burgeoning belly in a cut-out crop top with a low-rise sequin skirt and a belly chain. "It's been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes," she told Bustle at the event. "I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before."

"When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I'd think that that was the only way," the 34-year-old explained. "So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there's nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like, that's where I get creative. That's where I'm forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work."

Rih is also confident that she'll come prepared for her looks post-giving birth. "I think [in terms of] having fun and being creative, I've had a little extra boost of that. And now I don't want it to end," she divulged. "There's going to be the other side of pregnancy, which is like your 'snap back' body, and that's going to be a challenge in and of itself. So I'm looking forward to being creative in that [stage] as well."

When it comes to motherhood, the "Umbrella" hitmaker said she's "trying not to overthink it," but instead "trying to embrace the journey as it comes, because there's so much unknown." She confessed, "And if I hype myself up about it right now, I'll just get too anxious and get overwhelmed."

On how her pregnancy has affected her daily life, Rih admitted, "Getting up off the couch, figuring out what I'm going to wear, wearing heels, getting dressed. Everything that seems simple is such a task right now, so I'm just going to go step-by-step."

Still, the Grammy-winning artist believes that her natural instinct will kick in once her baby arrives. "When I'm faced with it, I'm going to handle it like I know best," she shared. "The one thing I've learned the most during pregnancy is no one can truly prepare you. No matter how many stories you hear, your journey is so unique to you and you could never be prepared enough. You just have to embrace the journey."

