The Game Shows Support for Kanye West Following Instagram Banning: '#FreeYe'

Instagram Celebrity

Also defending the rapper and Yeezy designer after he has been banned from the platform over hate speech and bullying posts is fellow hip-hop star French Montana.

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Game weighed in on Kanye West getting banned from Instagram. Taking to his Instagram account, the "Hate It or Love It" spitter slammed the photo-sharing platform for focusing on Kanye's drama when there's a war in Ukraine.

"IG funny as hell with what they say violates their policies etc," The Game said on Wednesday, March 16. "It's a whole war going on in Ukraine & hate posts surrounding it that add fuel to the fire + Africans being violated & barred from crossing borders to safety with racists comments/content attached."

He went on to say, "and y'all zero'd in on Ye's posts about the protection of his children, his fatherhood & him speaking his truth in defense to the coonery displayed by other verified users on this app that further complicate his situation in regards to his family. #FreeYe."

Also defending the Yeezy designer after the banning was fellow hip-hop star French Montana. "They suspended my dawg Kanye off instagram," he tweeted on Wednesday. "He about to make his own social media platform."

According to a meta spokesperson, Ye's account was banned as his recent posts "violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying." The rapper will not be able to post, comment or send DMs for 24 hours.

It was also said that the company plans to take additional steps if the 44-year-old Yeezy designer continues to violate the policies.

Before getting banned, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian took aim at Trevor Noah, who weighed in on the drama between him, his ex Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In the Tuesday, March 15 episode of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", the South African native said that Kanye has become "more and more belligerent."

He further urged people to take the feud seriously, saying, "As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?"

In response to that, Ye shared on Instagram a screenshot of Trevor's Google search result. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Ali in together now... K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo' lord K**n baya."

After he posted the message, the backlash was almost immediate. "You can't spew hate and be a self-proclaimed man of God..also with a 'church' is hypocrisy at its finest," a user wrote. Someone else suggested, "He should replace social media trolling with yoga in the morning cause this is a complete mess every morning."