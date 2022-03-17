Cardi B Has Had Enough of People Talking About Her Cosmetic Surgery: It's 'Getting Old'

Instagram Celebrity

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is one of those celebrities who got candid about getting cosmetic surgery to enhance her look. However, the Grammy-winning is now tired of people always bringing up the matter.

It started after Cardi posted a "date night" photo with her husband Offset. The femcee looked stunning as she twinned in Supreme jackets. She completed her look with a white beanie, matching crop-top and khaki pants.

However, one person decided to ruin the moment with a backhanded compliment. "Her face just keeps changing she looks good tho," the user wrote in the comment section.

Despite the compliment, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper wasn't flattered. "The nose was done in 2020 sweety it's been 2 years and after 30 pounds added on my body due to pregnancy the nose finally settled and looked snatched," Cardi replied.

"Every week yall post the same comment is getting old and I post every week so please tell me when I have the time to recover from every new face y'all claim I have every 2 days ...[yawn emoji]," she added. "Is getting old... just say I look good and go."

Prior to this, Cardi revealed that as she grew up in the Bronx, she was made to feel insecure about her "nappy" hair and skinny frame. "New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I’m Trini and I’m Dominican, and there’s a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way," Cardi explained to Mariah Carey back in February 2021.

"They have soft, pretty, curly hair. Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, 'If you’re Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?' I used to dye my hair, and people used to be like, 'Oh, your hair’s so crunchy.' And it would make me feel so weird," she explained.

Cardi also shared that in her neighborhood, thick women with a curvy shape were praised. So when she had enough money at 18, she changed what she wasn't happy about with her body. "I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone. When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt," she revealed. "So, I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident."